news

Former Nigeria minister and co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) advocacy group, Mrs. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has been detained at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

According to Ezekwesili, some other members of the BBOG were also arrested.

The Unity Fountain is where the BBOG often converge for their advocacy aimed at rescuing schoolgirls still in Boko Haram custody.

"President Buhari instructed the IG of police to DETAIN ME AND OTHER MEMBERS of @BBOG_Nigeria here at the Unity Fountain. Police men and women have BUILT AN IMPREGNABLE WALL and LOCKED ME IN. I have asked them more than 30 times to LET ME OUT and they REFUSED.

"President @MBuhari at your instruction, the IG of @PoliceNG CONTINUES TO DETAIN ME and HAVE ARRESTED SOME OF OUR MEMBERS", Ezekwesili wrote in a series of tweets.

Calls placed to Jimoh Moshood, police spokesperson, weren't answered at press time.

Mrs. Ezekwesili has been staunchly critical of the Buhari administration, while calling for the rescue of the remaining Chibok schoolgirls still in Boko Haram custody.

Ezekwesili has also founded the "Red Card Movement", which is aimed at evicting the two establishment political parties in the PDP and APC.