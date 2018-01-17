news

The Police Command in Edo says it has smashed a three-member gang for allegedly assembling Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Kokumo, disclosed this on Wednesday in Benin while briefing journalists.

Kokumo said that the suspects were arrested on Monday.

He said that on the day of the arrest, one of the IEDs in the gang’s arsenal exploded and severed the lower limb of one of the suspects.

The gang member was said to have died instantly, a situation that caused panic and pandemonium in the area and environs.

He said the gang leader, Idris Abdulmalik an indigene of Kogi, however escaped, while the three, a male and two females also from Kogi, were arrested.

The commisioner said a Toyota Corolla Saloon car with registration number ABUJA-ABC-371-HK was recovered from the suspects.

He said items found inside the car include: one rocket propelled grenade without the launcher and one berretta pistol N0. 53101466 with seven rounds of 9mm live ammunition.

Other items, he said, were two riot gunners; four smoke pistols; 23 empty fire extinguisher cylinders; 18 plastic bottles of prepared borne IEDs; 21 expended smoke cartridges and 17 pieces of pipes.

Kokumo said two timer clocks; four remote control panel and switches; eight nine volt batteries; eight live teargas cartridges and two smoke grenades were recovered from the suspects.

The rest, he said, were two fire extinguishers borne IEDs; two electric junction boxes; two gallons of gun powder; five empty cans of insecticides; 20 small cans of assorted chemicals; three hydrometers and eight pipette tubes.

The commissioner also disclosed that on Sunday, an articulated vehicle with registration number KANO-KMC-592 YD fully loaded with petroleum product suspected to be Automated Gas oil (AGO) parked in polythene bags was seized by the command.

He said the product was suspected to have been illegally siphoned from vandalised pipeline.

He said that three suspects were arrested in connection with the crime.

Kokumo, therefore, appealed to residents of the state to be vigilant and report any clandestine activities in their domain to the police for prompt action.