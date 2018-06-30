Plateau Killings: Herdsmen say 19 of their members were killed

news

The chairman of the Plateau state branch of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Mohammadu Nura has said that its members did not attack anybody in Plateau state.

According to Nura, 19 of their members were killed and the whereabouts of 73 others are unknown.

He claims that the corpses being paraded are that of Fulani herdsmen and not residents of the affected areas.

Nura, who said the herdsmen are the real victims, added that they are constantly being maltreated.

Speaking to The Cable, He said “As at now, we have been able to bury 19 persons of our own in different places. We have declared 73 persons missing. We have not seen them nor their corpses. So people are taking our corpses, going around the world and telling people that it is their corpses that the Fulani killed.

“These corpses they are saying, they are propagating (doing propaganda) against us. They are our corpses. We are calling on the government to go and exhume the corpses, let us see their faces. The corpses are our corpses, I believe that.

ALSO READ: Pastor Adeboye, Bishop Oyedepo react to Plateau killings

“I (can) tell you with authority that we have not taken part in the killings. No herdsman killed anybody. If they say they are Fulanis, let them produce those Fulanis, we want to see them.”

“In most of the villages, Fulanis were chased out. It was when fragile peace was returning that people started coming back,” he added.

There will be no peace

Meanwhile, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has said that there will be no peace in Nigeria until Fulani herdsmen are given a share of the land and resources in the country.

The group also dragged the Plateau state government to the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) court, claiming that herdsmen were the victims in the Plateau attacks.

Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore is seeking N4b as damages from the Plateau state government.