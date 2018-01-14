news

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has apologied to his Benue counterpart, Samuel Ortom, for his comments on the latter’s anti-grazing law.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, Lalong said his comments were never intended to cause disaffection, adding that they were misconceived.

Lalong reportedly told State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday that he warned Ortom against implementing the anti-grazing law in Benue.

“Concerning my comment in respect to the crisis in Benue state, I humbly apologise for my comment because I’ve seen that it was really misconceived and misinterpreted, that generated a lot of social media write ups here and there.

“So I apologise for that, because either argument for or against does not help the matter, because it involves loss of lives.

“ I have great respect for unity of the middle belt, I would not want to say Plateau is fighting Benue state at all, we are all brothers and sisters.

“Benue was created out of Plateau; Nasarawa was created out of Plateau, we still remain brothers and sisters in Benue state.’’

The governor also prayed that God grants Benue and all Nigerians the fortitude to bear the loss, calling on citizens to team up and ensure unity in the country.

“Let me use this opportunity to once again extend our condolences to the people of Benue State over this great loss.

“My prayer is that God will continue to give them and every Nigerian the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“And to thank especially, those who are for and against, that there is need especially at this time when lives are involved, for all of us to join hands to ensure that we work towards the resolution of the matter and help in finding peace not only in Benue but in Nigeria.’’