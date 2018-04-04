Home > News > Local >

PDP says FG's looters' list is baseless

Looters List PDP says Presidency has no case against its members

PDP said the Federal Government only released the alleged looters' list in order to divert attention from the faults of its administration.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
PDP says FG's looters' List is baseless play

PDP's National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan

(ThisDay)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the Federal Government has no case against its members despite the controversial looters' list made public.

The party also challenged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to name any members of the 'rebranded PDP' convicted for corruption.

The opposition party said this in a statement issued on Tuesday, April 3, by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, had on Sunday, April 1 2018, released a second list of alleged treasury looters which contained 24 names.

Allegations made by PDP erroneous, extremely dishonourable – FG play Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed (Facebook)

The latest list was a follow-up to the six alleged looters' names released last week.

Most of the individuals on the two lists are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its loyalists, which is why the party believes it is a witch-hunt and a strategy to soil its image ahead of the 2019 elections.

Ologbondiyan said the Federal Government only released the alleged looters' list in order to divert attention from the faults of its administration.

He said: "The Presidency and the APC have failed in their ploy to use their so-called looters lists to divert public discourse from the raging questions on their failures in governance.

"The Federal Government has no case against the PDP, as the lists only have individuals who are not indicted or convicted for corruption, some of who are not even members of the PDP. We still challenge the APC to name any members of the repositioned and rebranded PDP convicted for corruption."

ALSO READ: APC chieftain tells Buhari's govt to name corrupt cabinet members

The PDP spokesman reiterated that the essence of the alleged looters' lists was to cause public misconception, 'change the topic' and divert international and national discourse from various problems confronting the nation.

Ologbondiyan added that the vote of no confidence passed on the Buhari administration by eminent elder statesmen, including former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and former President Ibrahim Babangida, plus former minister of defence and ex-chief of army staff, General Theophilus Danjuma, shows that it has indeed failed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock youbullet
2 Okonjo-Iweala EFCC invites ex-minister over $250m missing from Abacha lootbullet
3 Buhari President going to rest in London, says Presidencybullet

Related Articles

Looters List Stella Oduah says she never stole from govt coffers, challenges FG to provide evidence
Jonathan Ex-President's aide, Omokri, releases list of APC looters
Umahi Governor appoints new SSG
Looters List Former Niger Gov, Babangida Aliyu says APC trying to blackmail him
Fayose Governor faults alleged looters' lists, admits PDP is corrupt
Corruption Treasury Looters: Jang, Aliyu, Ladoja in new list by FG
Oby Ezekwesili 'I won't accept a job in Buhari's government', ex minister says

Local

Fayose says Buhari lacks the required mental, physical and intellectual capacity to govern Nigeria
Fayose Gov says Buhari lacks the required mental, physical and intellectual capacity to govern Nigeria
Lassa Fever: 30 persons under surveillance in Abia
Lassa Fever 30 persons under surveillance in Abia
President Buhari felicitates with former Edo Governor, Oshiomhole at 65
Oshiomhole President Buhari felicitates with former Edo Governor at 65
Stella Oduah says she never stole from govt coffers, challenges FG to provide evidence
Looters List Stella Oduah says she never stole from govt coffers, challenges FG to provide evidence