PDP says FG's looters' list is baseless

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the Federal Government has no case against its members despite the controversial looters' list made public.

The party also challenged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to name any members of the 'rebranded PDP' convicted for corruption.

The opposition party said this in a statement issued on Tuesday, April 3, by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, had on Sunday, April 1 2018, released a second list of alleged treasury looters which contained 24 names.

The latest list was a follow-up to the six alleged looters' names released last week.

Most of the individuals on the two lists are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its loyalists, which is why the party believes it is a witch-hunt and a strategy to soil its image ahead of the 2019 elections.

Ologbondiyan said the Federal Government only released the alleged looters' list in order to divert attention from the faults of its administration.

He said: "The Presidency and the APC have failed in their ploy to use their so-called looters lists to divert public discourse from the raging questions on their failures in governance.

"The Federal Government has no case against the PDP, as the lists only have individuals who are not indicted or convicted for corruption, some of who are not even members of the PDP. We still challenge the APC to name any members of the repositioned and rebranded PDP convicted for corruption."

The PDP spokesman reiterated that the essence of the alleged looters' lists was to cause public misconception, 'change the topic' and divert international and national discourse from various problems confronting the nation.

Ologbondiyan added that the vote of no confidence passed on the Buhari administration by eminent elder statesmen, including former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and former President Ibrahim Babangida, plus former minister of defence and ex-chief of army staff, General Theophilus Danjuma, shows that it has indeed failed.