Home > News > Local >

Osinbajo says young Nigerians should be multilingual

Osinbajo 'No young Nigerian should speak only one language'

Young Nigerians should learn how to speak multiple languages, according to VP Yemi Osinbajo.

  • Published:
'No young Nigerian should speak only one language', Osinbajo says play

VP Yemi Osinbajo  interacts with members of attacked communities in Adamawa

( NOVO ISIORO)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has charged young Nigerians to see themselves as global citizens wired to solve global problems; and to be multilingual while at it.

Osinbajo made the remarks during the South-West Youth Summit in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Wednesday, January 10, 2018.

Osinbajo was keynote speaker at the event.

“You don’t have to steal, you don’t have to cheat or do anything untoward to get money. You must be determined to work hard, you must determine to be a person of integrity, determine to ensure that you build your works correctly, so that at the end of the day, you are able to enjoy whatever you have in peace.

'No young Nigerian should speak only one language' play

VP Yemi Osinbajo is welcomed by Govs Aregbesola and Ajimobi before Southwest summit

(Presidency)

 

“We must also recognise that every generation owes itself the duty of converting its challenges to opportunities and success. You must make contacts across the country, you must build bridges across the country; you must see yourself first and foremost as a Nigerian citizen.

"It is from this Nigeria that we would make the kind of progress that each and every one of us needs. So while we are here locally, we must think nationally, and we must think globally. And we must act nationally, and we must act globally”, the Vice President said.

Multilingual citizens

In a speech laden with anecdotes, Osinbajo commended young Nigerians for their innovation and creativity. He also tasked them to imbibe values like trust, integrity and to be multilingual in a fast paced world.

“There is no reason why a young Nigerian should speak only one language; there is no reason why he/she should not speak French or Spanish or German, and you can learn everything now on the Internet. It is easy to learn. There is no excuse. Some of you young people who are here today would be working in the United Nations, in different UN and international agencies.

'No young Nigerian should speak only one language' play

Govs Ajimobi and Aregbesola during summit in Osogbo, the Osun State capital

(Presidency)

 

“But you can’t do so if you are speaking only one language. You must be multilingual or at least bilingual. If they ask, what language do you speak, and you say English and Yoruba, or English and Itsekiri. No. You must be able to speak at least two international languages, and there is no reason why not. At any age, you can learn a language, and you must do so. We must self-educate ourselves.

“There is no question at all that any society that does not emphasize integrity and does not stand on integrity cannot succeed. The whole of the economy is based on trust, even the currency that you spend is based on trust, and business is based on trust. Many times as Nigerians we have lost that trust even dealing with international partners we have lost that trust”, Osinbajo added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Don Wani Here are family pictures of notorious kidnap kingpinbullet
2 Don Wani How kidnapper who killed 22 was gunned down by soldiersbullet
3 Pulse Opinion Nnamdi Kanu's mysterious disappearance poses troubling...bullet

Related Articles

Muhammadu Buhari President presides over FEC, to discuss EFCC, NPA others
Benue Killings Ortom blames Buhari for security failure, suspends 2019 campaign
Osinbajo VP says govt’s burden is to defend territorial integrity, rights
Pulse Opinion Nigerians know only one side of Buhari, and it's not human enough
Buhari Shittu briefs President on $550m new satellites from China
Buhari 4 things wrong with president's new year speech
Buhari President’s 2019 re-election campaign kicks off in Southwest
Buhari President's documentary is an insult on Nigerians - Kayode Ogundamisi
Osinbajo Those politicising recent killings must be stopped - Vice President
Biola Alabi Media mogul is currently not eyeing VP Osinbajo's job

Local

Lagos-Ibadan rail line to be completed December 2018 - Amaechi
Rotimi Amaechi Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line to begin commercial activities in August
Sokoto begins training of 3374 primary school teachers
In Sokoto Government begins training of 3374 primary school teachers
Lagos State Deputy Gov. Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule inaugurating Lagos State Girls Junior Model College, Agunfoye, Igbogbo at Igbogbo, Ikorodu. (NAN)
Akinwunmi Ambode We’ll continue to provide qualitative education
Soyinka warns Buhari against "looking the other way" on herdsmen
Fulani Herdsmen Soyinka warns Buhari against 'looking the other way'