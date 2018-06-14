Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Omokri says Dariye, Nyame convictions not Buhari's achievement

Buhari Omokri says Dariye, Nyame convictions not President's achievement

Omokri said Dariye and Nyame were imprisoned, charged and prosecuted by Jonathan and Yar’adua's governments.

  • Published:
Reno Omokri play

Reno Omokri

(Daily Post)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Remo Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has said that the leadership of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is dishonest and lack integrity.

Omokri, who is a constant critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the recent convictions of ex-governors Jolly Nyame and Joshua Dariye is an achievement of the Goodluck Jonathan and late Umaru Musa Yar Adua's government.

He said it is unfortunate that the EFCC chaired by Ibrahim Magu is owning the feats and portraying it as results of the anti-corruption war of the present administration.

In a statement issued on Thursday, June 14, Omokri said Dariye and Nyame were imprisoned, charged and prosecuted by Jonathan and Yar’adua's governments

Nyame was sentenced to 14 years in jail for diverting N1.64 billion as governor of Taraba while Dariye was jailed for 16 years for diverting N1.126 billion from Plateau state’s ecological funds.

Omokri said the Buhari administration is trying to "reap where it did not sow".

"My attention has been drawn to a statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission claiming that the recent convictions of former Governors Jolly Nyame and Joshua Dariye, has vindicated them from the oft repeated accusation that the EFCC, under Buhari, is lukewarm in prosecuting chieftains of the ruling All Progressive Congress, for corruption", the statement said.

"Nothing could be further from the truth and the statement only serves to show the dishonesty and lack of integrity of the current leadership of the EFCC.

"The fact is that Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame, the two former Peoples Democratic Party members recently imprisoned for fraud, were charged and prosecuted by the PDP administrations of Umaru Musa Yar’adua and Goodluck Jonathan’ and not by the All Progressive Congress-led government of Muhammadu Buhari.

"Joshua Dariye for instance was charged to court on July 13, 2007 by the EFCC under the leadership of Malam Nuhu Ribadu who was then serving under a PDP led administration headed by President Umaru Musa Yar’adua.

"He was arraigned on 23 counts, his plea was taken but his defense lawyer challenged the court’s jurisdiction. The Court of Appeal threw out that application and the case went to trial on Oct.27, 2010.

"By May 29, 2015, when former President Goodluck Jonathan handed over power to President Muhammadu Buhari, the case had already reached the point where a verdict was to be given but the current EFCC headed by Ibrahim Magu began dragging its foot, most likely because by then Dariye had decamped to the APC.

"In the case of Reverend Jolly Nyame, he was arraigned in 2007 on 41 counts. His plea was taken and his trial begun after all applications filed by the accused to stall the trial were dismissed by the supreme court. Trial fully commenced and was on-going at FCT high cCourt by 2008."

Omokri added that Jonathan "was noted for firing erring PDP ministers and handing them over for investigation by the EFCC" but said Buhari, on the other hand, failed to take action against those recently accused of corruption.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Ex-SARS officer, Adikwu, who killed 22, leads Police to...bullet
2 June 12 Obasanjo apologises to Buhari for missing MKO Abiola's award...bullet
3 Pulse Opinion June 12 episode was Buhari at his most presidential,...bullet

Related Articles

Garba Shehu Vs Reno Omokri All the insults Buhari, Jonathan's aides threw at themselves
Garba Shehu I’m not `AGIP’, only 100% loyal to Buhari administration, says Presidential aide
Buhari President says Nigeria’s economy has improved
Looters List Omokri names Buhari, EFCC, Lai Mohammed in new list
Miracle Working God RCCG pastor revives dead wife with cloth anointed by Enoch Adeboye
Looters List AIT boss, Dokpesi demands N500m from Lai Mohammed
Buhari Nigeria now killing field – PDP

Local

190,000 Nigerian children die of diarrhoea yearly, medical practitioner
In Minna Diarrhoea kills 6 in Niger state - Official
In Abuja Police arrest 2 suspected killers of "missing woman"
Court Gavel
In Ado-Ekiti Police arraign 2 for alleged unlawful abortion
Weather Forecast - NiMet
Weather Forecast Cloudy skies, thunderstorms, rains to prevail on Friday – NiMet