Buhari's aide hails Reno Omokri for publishing looters list

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itsey Sagay has commended Remo Omokri for publishing his own list of corrupt Nigerians.

Omokri, a former new media aide of former President Goodluck Jonathan, released his own list as a response to the Federal Government’s lists.

The minister of information, Lai Mohammed had earlier released two lists to journalists last week.

Speaking on Omokri’s list, Sagay said that the former presidential aide’s move is a welcome development.

He also called on Nigerians who think the Federal Government’s list is not complete, to bring out theirs.

According to Daily Post, Sagay said “It is good that Omokri released his own list; it is encouraging and this is what I have been telling Nigerians; if you think the list is incomplete, go and bring what you have. Let everyone bring out their own list.

“People who have not said anything but know more should bring their own lists out. That’s good for the health of the country and, of course, while you are bringing out your list and you mention a name that has not been involved in corruption, then there is a risk of defamation and liability.

“Let people come out and publish their own lists. Anyone who is not satisfied with the government’s list and thinks some names were omitted should publish their own. That’s very healthy for our democracy.”

Sagay disagress with Omokri’s list

The PACAC chairman however stated clearly that he does not agree with the names on Omokri’s list, saying that he only supports the idea that anyone who has names should publish it.

Sagay said “No , I don’t agree to those names; I ’m only agreeing to the idea that you can bring out your own list.

“There is a difference between the two. I don’t know where he got the names on his list from and that is his own problem.

“I can’t confirm the names on his list . I can’t guarantee his list, but what I’m saying is that he has the right as a citizen to express himself; it’s a natural right and if he has further information, he can bring it out.

“But any list is subject to libel if somebody ’s name is falsely mentioned.

“As I said earlier, the government has done its own and I cannot swear that some people were not left out.

‘But if for any reason some people were left out, as Omokri has done, let people bring up those names and if the list is correct, the people therein will keep quiet, but if they are innocent, they will sue whoever brings out their names.

“That’s the way I feel; I don ’t think the government should be compelled by the people who are saying, ‘Bring out this name, bring out that name.’ I don’t agree. Whatever list the government has released is the official list of looters.

“Nothing is ever perfect and I’m not even saying it’s not a complete list. I repeat , if anyone feels it is not a complete list, let them add their own.

“You cannot compel the government to put so- and-so name; it has its criteria for determining who should be on the list. Let the people add their own names so that we can have a complete list.”

EFCC to prosecute people on looters list

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will reportedly soon begin to prosecute those named on the Federal Government's looters' list.

According to The Cable, an EFCC official said the presidency has directed the anti-graft agency to swing into action, referring to the 'looters' list.