Offa robbery barbaric, unfortunate, says Aregbesola

Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun, has described the Offa robbery attack as barbaric and unfortunate, saying no effort should be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Media Aide to the governor, Mr Sola Fasure, in a statement on Saturday in Osogbo, said Aregbesola made the remarks during a condolence visit to Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Oloyede in Offa, Kwara.

The governor called on security agencies at various levels to launch thorough investigation to unravel those involved in the incident.

“What happened last week was very unfortunate, barbaric, saddening and uncalled for.

“It was like what happened about 132 years ago in this town.

“I deemed it fit to be here in my capacity, not only as a governor, but as a brother, friend and in-law to the people of Offa and Kwara State in general.

“The incident has once again challenged us on the need to tighten internal security and I am very sure that the perpetrators would not go unpunished.

“As Muslims, we believe that the incident was God’s will and those who lost their lives have been destined to experience such.

“We pray God to grant the souls of the departed the best place in Paradise and give their family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,’’ Aregbesola said.

In his remarks, the Olofa of Offa, Oba Oloyede, said that the family of the victims and the entire people of the town have taken consolation in God.

‎“What happened to us last week was considered as God’s will. That is why my subjects have been going on their normal businesses.

“We are consoled with the fact that this incident will mark the beginning of success and blessing to us.

“We have been hearing good news from government at various levels to support the town in strengthening the security,’’ he was quoted as saying.

Robbers had on April 5, attacked some banks in Offa, with the operation reportedly leaving scores dead.

The police have announced the arrest of many suspects in connection with the robbery.