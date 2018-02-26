NANS condemns abduction of Dapchi school girls

news

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has condemned the recent abduction of school girls from Government Science Technical School, Dapchi, Yobe

NANS’s President, Mr Chinonso Obasi, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, urged the relevant authorities to ensure the immediate rescue of the girls.

No fewer than 110 schoolgirls in Dapchi are still unaccounted for after a raid by Boko Haram insurgents on Feb. 19.

Obasi said that kidnapping innocent students in their quest to acquire knowledge was a threat to national development.

“ It is unfortunate, barbaric and wicked of insurgents to resort to abduction of students who has no hand in the sorry state we all have found ourselves as a people and nation.

“We have consistently been advocating, protesting and even persuading governments at all levels to reverse the worsening conditions of our schools and take the welfare of the future leaders paramount as a deliberate measure to safeguard our nation from disastrous consequences.

“We call on all security forces to join efforts at rescuing the abducted Yobe girls; every second that passes with the girls in the hands of the terrorists is an unfathomable torture on Nigerians,’’ he said.

The NANS president said that students were joining the parents of the abducted school girls in prayers and urged the concerned authorities to protect Nigerian students.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, said that the Federal Government had directed the police and civil defence authorities in Yobe to immediately deploy their personnel to all the schools in the state in order to ensure security.

The minister disclosed that the Federal Government had stepped up efforts to rescue the girls and return them safely to their parents, saying the security agencies were working on many leads regarding the whereabouts of the girls.