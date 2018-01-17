Home > News > Local >

Saraki should be appointed Nigeria’s President, says Murray-Bruce

Ben Muray-Bruce Senator says Saraki should replace Buhari as President

“If the FG wants to run a red chamber to become the executive in Nigeria, then let us appoint Saraki to be the President of Nigeria," Bruce said.

Senator Ben Murray Bruce has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to either address the security challenges in the country or resign his position as Nigeria’s leader.

President Buhari is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, Bruce called on the Senate President Bukola Saraki to replace Buhari on the job following “his interest in fixing the problem.”

The Bayelsa state lawmaker described the security situation in the country as scary adding that the nation was tolling the same lane as Somalia and Liberia.

“It seems to me that Nigeria is becoming a lawless country,” Bruce, the commonsense lawmaker began.

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce play

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce

(Silverbird Tv)

“A country with no rules and regulation, a country where laws are not adhered to. A country where there is no consequence for bad behavior. We have a government, security agents, or we don’t.

ALSO READ: Drama at Senate as PDP lawmakers halt colleague from defecting to APC

“These are the fundamentals issues at stake today because every day since we have gotten here someone has gotten killed, raped, throat slit, killed at gun point and every day we have resolutions and nothing is being done.

“It is as if the senate is now the executive arm of government. I am just sorry for my colleagues, Senator Marafa in a closed door session told us what is happening in Zamfara state but he didn’t not say it in open house. What he said here frightened everyone. Zamfara state is being occupied by foreign mercenaries.

“That is a fact of life. If that is the case, what are we doing about it. If the people responsible for the protection of lives and proprieties in Nigeria cannot do their job, what happens in civilized countries, they are fired. Shehu sani on TV today explained it eloquently and he was dead on point.

“If the FG wants to run a red chamber to become the executive in Nigeria, then let us appoint the senate president to be the President of Nigeria.  Let us do the job of the executive because it doesn’t make any sense," he added.

Recall that President Buhari had ordered the inspector general of police, Ibrahim Idris to immediately relocate to Benue in view of the killings in the state.

On Tuesday, January 16, 2017, the Senate issued a fourteen-day ultimatum to the IGP to arrest those responsible for the killings in Benue state.

