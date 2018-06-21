Pulse.ng logo
Many feared dead as Boko Haram attacks military barracks

In Borno Many feared dead as Boko Haram detonates explosives inside military barracks

The terrorists were said to have sneaked into the barracks in a tricycle and detonated the explosives strapped to their bodies.

  • Published:
Many feared dead as Boko Haram attacks military barracks play

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists

(AFP/File)
Suspected Boko Haram terrorists on Wednesday, June 20, reportedly attacked a market inside 33 Army Artillery barracks, outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno state capital.

According to The Cable which cited a military source, suicide bombers sneaked into the barracks in a tricycle and detonated explosives at a relaxation spot.

"The attackers took advantage of the high influx into the mammy market as a result of the demolition of brothels in the city," the source said.

"The Borno state government has destroyed brothels in the city centre, people now troop to the barracks which is still full of life. The suicide bombers sneaked in and struck within the crowd."

Many people were said to have been killed in the attack while scores of others sustained injuries. The wounded persons have been evacuated to the Maiduguri Specialist Hospital.

"I cannot ascertain the number of dead people. We all ran for our dear life," he said.

ALSO READ: Death toll in Borno bombings increase to 43

The attack comes four days after 31 people were killed while 84 sustained injuries in multiple suicide attacks in Damboa local government area of Borno.

