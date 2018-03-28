Leah Sharibu's father wants her home for Easter

news

Nathaniel Sharibu, the father of Leah, the only schoolgirl that was not released by Boko Haram terrorists after 113 were kidnapped from Dapchi, Yobe, one month ago, has expressed his wish to have his daughter back home for the Easter celebrations.

The schoolgirls had been kidnapped by the terrorists on February 19, 2018, during an attack on their school but 107 hostages were released on Wednesday, March 21 to wild jubilation in Dapchi .

One of the released schoolgirls, Khadija Grema, reported that five of her schoolmates died of heart attack and stress as a result of the long trip while the terrorists have held on to 15-year-old Leah for religious reasons .

"There's one of the girls that wasn't freed because she is a Christian, she was held back," Khadija said.

Leah was not released with the other hostages because she refused to renounce her Christian faith and convert to Islam like the terrorists demanded.

In an interview with Vanguard, Nathaniel pleaded with the Federal Government to secure the release of his daughter as his family continues to suffer due to her absence.

The police officer said, "I really have nothing much to say now except that Leah is not yet back to join the rest of the family. Till now I have not heard anything and no authority has told me anything about the whereabouts of Leah.

"Only my loved ones were calling to congratulate me that my daughter is on the way home. But until now I have not seen anything yet. I am feeling so sad and very weak.

"Right now the school is not functioning. It's very sad if we are going to celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ without Leah.

"It will be very unfortunate but I know that with the prayers going on across the globe I believe she will join us before the Easter proper."

He also told Vanguard that Leah's mother, Rebecca, is getting better due to the support and prayers of Nigerians.

"The mother is getting better now, knowing well that the nation and the whole world are praying for the safe return of her daughter. She fainted earlier when the daughter's classmates were returned on Wednesday," he said.

Dapchi abduction

Boko Haram militants invaded Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School in Dapchi, Bursari local government area of Yobe on Monday, February 19, 2018, and abducted 110 schoolgirls .

According to accounts by residents, the terrorists invaded the town around 7 pm in over 18 gun trucks mounted with high caliber weapons.

The abduction was a repeat of another Boko Haram attack that happened when militants invaded Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok and kidnapped 276 female students in April 2014.

After several escapes and releases, 112 of the girls remain in captivity of the deadly terrorist group.