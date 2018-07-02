Pulse.ng logo
Infant, 11 others confirmed dead from Lagos tanker fire

Lagos Tanker Fire State govt confirms infant, 11 others dead

The Lagos State Government says an infant and eleven other Nigerians died from the tanker fire accident.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari says tanker fire is "one of the greatest tragedies" recently play

Scene of a petrol tanker fire incident which occurred at Berger area of Lagos on June 28, 2018.

(Twitter)
The Lagos State Government says has confirmed a total of twelve deaths from Thursday, June 28, 2018, tanker fire.

Nine people were confirmed dead on the day of the accident which occurred at Otedola Bridge axis of Berger after its brake was said to have failed.

But addressing journalists in Lagos on Monday, July 2, 2018, the Lagos state commissioner for Health, Dr Jide Idris, said ten bodies were recovered from the scene of the incident as opposed to the nine initially reported, with the tenth being an infant, while two of the seven survivors later died in the hospital.

Idris noted that the other survivors of the tanker fire accident were responding to treatment.

The tanker was heading out of Lagos towards the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway when the crash occurred, engulfing at least fifty vehicles.

ALSO READ: Watch chilling video of fuel tanker losing control before explosion

Many drivers had abandoned their vehicles and flee as firefighters tried to battle the raging blaze.

Traffic was stopped on both sides of the road as emergency officials battled to put out the fire and attend to those affected.

The nineteen-year-old tanker was said to have been carrying content twice its capacity before it exploded.

The Lagos state Commissioner for Transportation, Ladi Lawanson, told journalists at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre in Alausa on Sunday, July 1, 2018, that preliminary investigation has revealed that the accident occurred due to a combination of vehicular defect and human errors.

He disclosed that the tanker was originally designed as a 14,959kg (approximately 15 ton) drilling rig with low bed in 1999 before it was converted in Nigeria to a fuel tank carrier to carry 30 tonnes.

