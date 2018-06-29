Ambode visits scene of Lagos tanker explosion

news

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has visited the scene of the petrol tanker explosion at Berger, Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Over 54 cars were said to have been burnt beyond recognition and nine persons confirmed dead so far.

Ambode was at the scene to assess the extent of damage the fire caused and also to condole with victims.

Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred after a tanker laden with petrol had a brake failure and hit the median of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway; the busiest expressway and gateway into the nation's commercial capital.

What followed was a bang and a stream of fire that immediately engulfed four lanes of chaotic traffic.