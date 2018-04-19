Home > News > Local >

Indian Hemp cultivation: Gombe NDLEA to monitor farmlands

In Gombe Indian Hemp cultivation: NDLEA to monitor farmlands

Mr Aliyu Adole, Commander of the agency in Gombe, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Wrapping marijuana play

Wrapping marijuana

(Citifm Online)
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gombe State Command, says it will strictly monitor farmlands in the state this farming season to ensure that no farmer cultivates Indian Hemp.

He said the measure was necessary because last year, 14 persons were caught engaging in the practice and were presently serving various terms in prison.

Adole said that eight of those arrested came from Kulani village of Balanga while the remaining six were from Shongom Local Government Area of the state.

He advised farmers in the state to resist any temptation that would make them cultivate Cannabis Sativa (Indian hemp) during the 2018 faming season.

Anybody caught engaging in the act will face the wrath of the law; my advice to people, especially those in the rural areas who are engaged in the act, is that they should stop.

“They should desist from planting weeds, and instead, cultivate what will benefit the entire society,” he warned.

