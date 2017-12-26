Home > News > Local >

In Zaria Police intercept N15m fake drugs

The source also said that no fewer than  15 drugs addicts were arrested in Zaria with Indian hemp, trampoline and other intoxicants.

The Kaduna State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the interception of fake drugs worth over N15 million in Zaria.

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Muktar Aliyu, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview.

He said the Police Area Command in Zaria had intercepted the fake drugs after a tip-off  by some residents.

“On getting the information, our men swung into action and eventually intercepted the adulterated drugs which would have  destroyed the lives of innocent citizens.'

“The said fake drugs were intercepted at Sabon gari market in  Zaria  where the owner had already offloaded the consignment for distribution."

“This is a serious calamity  and of course harmful to human existence."

“ I want to plead with people not to be discouraged in providing useful information to  security personnel  for prompt action,” he said.

According to him, investigation into the matter is ongoing in order to ascertain  the origin of the drugs as well as the channels of distribution.

Investigation conducted by NAN at the Zaria Police Area Command reveals that about 10 cartons of adulterated “Ampicloxin” with “Made-in-India” label were sighted.

A competent source at the command told NAN that the 10 cartons contained about 200,000 packets said to belong to the  suspect arrested in connection with the incident.

The source said  the case would be transferred to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the  police headquarters in  Kaduna for further investigation.

“These suspected drug addicts will be charged to court to face the wrath of the law. The police will not relent in its efforts at combating criminal activities in the society.

“Remember, most crimes are committed after the perpetrators get intoxicated;  therefore, members of the society must feel free to furnish the security agencies with vital information.

” We are, however,  happy that people are now complying,” the source said. 

