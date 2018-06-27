news

Undie Adie was reinstated as the Plateau State Commissioner of Police just hours after he officially handed over to his replacement, Bala Ciroma, on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, asked Adie to report to the force headquarters in Abuja immediately after he officially handed over to Ciroma at the command's headquarters in Jos on Tuesday.

"Today 26th June, 2018, a new commissioner of police CP Bala Ciroma has assumed duty as the commissioner of police, Plateau state command," announced the command's spokesperson, Terna Tyopev.

According to a report by Premium Times, Adie has been reinstated and has taken back the reins from Ciroma on Tuesday night.

"My IG graciously rescinded the decision by himself. I was asked to take over back and continue the work here," he told Premium Times on Wednesday, June 27.

He further assured that security of the state is back under control with adequate personnel deployed to the state.

The initial decision to replace Adie followed the gruesome killing of at least 100 people in Plateau state in attacks allegedly carried out by herdsmen on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Muslim Fulani herdsmen were reported to have killed dozens of people in several communities in Plateau on Saturday, leading to subsequent retaliation by locals who reportedly targeted Muslims in some communities.

The IGP arrived in Jos, Plateau's capital, with the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, and Commandant-General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mohammed Gana, for an on-the-spot assessment .

He had initially ordered the deployment of a special intervention force and two aerial surveillance helicopters to Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, and Jos South local government areas of Plateau State where killings took place over the weekend.

In a statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Jimoh Moshood, on Monday, June 25, 2018, the IGP also deployed five armored personnel carriers, three police mobile force units, two counter-terrorism units, police intelligence unit and conventional police personnel from other states.

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Department of Operations, Joshiak Habila, has also been directed to relocate to Jos to coordinate and supervise the operation in the troubled state.

Residents in the state have been implored to allow police investigation and the law to take its full course, and not resort to reprisals. Members of the public were also urged to use designated numbers to contact authorities with any relevant information. The numbers are 07059473022, 08038907662, 08075391844, and 09053872296.

Herders-farmers conflict

Herders and farmers have clashed for years over the battle for resources as roaming herdsmen tend to graze their cattle on farmlands, leading to tension and sometimes violence that leads to deaths of people on both sides.