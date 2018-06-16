Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

How MKO Abiola helped Abacha form his cabinet

June 12 How MKO Abiola handpicked ministers for Abacha’s cabinet

Olisa Agbakoba also said that Abiola believed that Abacha was going to hand over power to him.

  • Published:
Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) has revealed that late chief MKO Abiola picked most of the ministers on late Gen. Sani Abacha’s cabinet. play

Late Chief Abiola was posthumously honoured by President Buhari. Abiola is presumed winner of June 12, 1993 presidential election

(The Nation)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) has revealed that late chief MKO Abiola picked most of the ministers on late Gen. Sani Abacha’s cabinet.

Abacha came into power after ousting the interim government led by Ernest Shonekan in 1993.

Shonekan was appointed by former Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida who bowed to pressure by stepping aside, following the annulment of the 1993 elections.

According to Agbakoba, Babangida planned with Abacha to seize power from Shonekan and hand over to him after sometime.

“…the plan was to return power to Babangida. That was why Babangida stepped aside; he had planned to reclaim it from Abacha. They had planned it, but Abacha played him because when he became the head of state, he retired all of Babangida’s boys. He reshuffled the military too and strengthened his own hands,” he added.

The lawyer said that Abiola believed that Abacha was going to hand over power to him.

How MKO Abiola handpicked ministers for Abacha’s cabinet play

A photo of General Sani Abacha, MKO Abiola and Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 1993

(Tori)

 

According to Punch, Agbakoba said “Here is where we differed from Abiola; we told him it was a trap because there was no way Abacha would give him power. He didn’t listen to us; rather, he listened to greedy politicians – people like Ebenezer Babatope and co.

“They packed the cabinet for Abacha because Abacha had told Abiola to bring him some cabinet ministers, so, many of the ministers were nominated by Abiola. I don’t understand why he didn’t see this as a trap.”

Speaking further on why Abacha did not stick to the agreement he had with Babangida, the lawyer had this to say: “The simple reason is that the military didn’t want to leave power because they were enjoying the pecks of the office and the money involved; it was too sweet. That is all. You can see what is happening in North Korea. But of course, if Nigerians had been silent, Babangida would have remained in power perpetually.

“If you look at some African countries, some of their leaders have been there for 40 to 50 years. It is only when people rise against it that you can stop tyranny. Babangida was interested in looking for a way to stay in power but he was also forced to deal with the human rights and pro-democracy communities.

How MKO Abiola handpicked ministers for Abacha’s cabinet play

Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (R) and late Gen. Sani Abacha (L)

(Effiezy)

 

“If you look at the transition train, he would create like 16 parties and in another few months, he would ban all of them. The power was too sweet. That was why they kept finding ways to keep shifting the transition to civil democratic rule until they started to confuse themselves.

“The place became completely riotous and the civil and human rights community had also created a lot of tension and by August 26, 1993, Babangida was forced to step aside. He banned the late Olusola Saraki; it got to a point where he got confused quite frankly. But eventually, there was enough pressure from inside and outside to push him out and if you watch his broadcast, you would realise that he was not ready to leave.

ALSO READ: How MKO Abiola made and spent his fortune

“That was why he used the words- stepping aside. It is like stepping aside for the time being, to give it to Abacha and allow things to cool down before coming back. So his plan with Abacha was to pretend to give to Shonekan and then Abacha would seize power again and pretend to return it to Abiola.”

Agbakoba, who said Abiola was too ambitious, also narrated how late Kudirat Abiola fought with the wife of the former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida in Aso Rock.

The former NBA chairman also referred to Baba Gana Kingibe, MKO Abiola’s running mate during the June 12, 1993 elections, as a traitor.

Agbakoba said that Kingibe did not believe in the June 12 struggle.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Ex-SARS officer, Adikwu, who killed 22, leads Police to...bullet
2 Shekau 'I don't know if my son is dead or alive', Boko Haram leader's...bullet
3 Buhari 'Stop glorifying thieves', President tells Nigeriansbullet

Related Articles

June 12 IBB, Obasanjo should bury their heads in shame
Finance How MKO Abiola made and spent his fortune
June 12 President Buhari has brought healing, reconciliation to Nigeria – Hafsat Abiola
Pulse Opinion June 12 episode was Buhari at his most presidential, and it doesn't matter why he did it
June 12 Abiola’s family, civil societies, urge Buhari to end poverty
June 12 How Kudirat Abiola fought with IBB’s wife in Aso Rock
June 12 Abiola was friends with many people in the military hierarchy – Olisa Agbakoba

Local

Katsina's Governor Masari wants tramadol banned like codeine
Aminu Masari Katsina state governor promises to give account of his stewardship
Army Chief Buratai says security situation under control
Tukur Buratai Return to your communities, COAS tells IDPs
A LASTMA official on duty.
LASTMA Agency dismisses 24 over misconduct, loses 10 to public attacks
Abiola was friends with many people in the military hierarchy – Olisa Agbakoba
June 12 Abiola was friends with many people in the military hierarchy – Olisa Agbakoba