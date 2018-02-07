Home > News > Local >

Herbalist, 5 Badoo cult members arraigned for allegedly killing pastor

In Lagos Herbalist, 5 Badoo cult members arraigned for allegedly killing pastor, family

The accused are Chibuzor Igwe, 19; Omotayo Onamoyegun, 25; Samuel Ameze, 38 and Gift Ameze, 35, Others are Uche Igwe, 23, and Fatai Adebayo a.k.a Aleshe, 34; a herbalist.

  • Published:
Man arrested over Badoo killings denies confessing to police(File photo) play

Man arrested over Badoo killings denies confessing to police(File photo)

(Premium Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Six men, including a herbalist, who were alleged to be “Badoo” cult members, were on Wednesday charged with smashing the heads of a pastor and other family members with a grinding stone at an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court.

The accused are Chibuzor Igwe, 19; Omotayo Onamoyegun, 25; Samuel Ameze, 38 and Gift Ameze, 35, Others are Uche Igwe, 23, and Fatai Adebayo a.k.a Aleshe, 34; a herbalist.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the trial of the accused, who are facing a seven-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder and stealing, which started at 3.00 p.m. ended at 4. 05 p.m.

Chibuzo and his brother, Igwe, however, pleaded guilty to the charge of murder brought against them, while other accused entered a `not guilty’ plea.

The Magistrate, Mrs Bola Folarin-Williams, remanded them at Ikoyi Prisons pending legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

She adjourned the case until March 8.

Mr Emmanuel Eze, a lawyer from the State Criminal and Investigative Intelligence Department, Panti, had asked the court to remand all the accused in prison and asked that the case file be duplicated and sent to the DPP.

He said the accused committed the offences on Nov. 26, 2017 at Ofin area and also at No. 12, Alajo Close, Abule Oshorun, Ibeshe in Ikorodu.

He alleged the accused had broken into the apartment of the deceased, Pastor Victor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Ikorodu, and used a stone to smash his head while he was asleep.

He told the court that the accused gained entry through the window and made away with his phone valued at N13,000.

The accused also entered the premises of the Yekinis and used a grinding stone to smash the heads of Sakiru, Kehinde and Salad Yekini causing them grievous harm.

Eze said the accused also went away with a DVD player and a T-shirt, all valued at N8, 000 belonging to the family members.

The offences contravened Sections 223, 245, 280 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Police Force NPF commences free 2018 recruitmentbullet
2 Afegbua IBB's aide sues Police N1bn for declaring him wantedbullet
3 Pulse List 5 politicians who developed health problems while in...bullet

Related Articles

Reign Ended Deadly Akwa Ibom kidnapper killed days after police captured his native doctor
Edgal Imohimi Lagos Police inaugurate ‘Operation Know Your Neighbour’ to check cultism
Fake Juju Bulletproof charm kills man
Nigerian Cults Why are young Nigerians joining secret societies and street gangs?
Thank God! Yahoo boys who reportedly killed their grandmother for money rituals arrested in Edo State
Badoo Here are 5 gangs that have terrorised Nigerians
Badoo Cult hypnotize victims before smashing their heads with grinding stone - Lagos Police Commissioner
Badoo 18-yr-old teenager narrates how he was lured into cult
Badoo 'I got N20k, a phone after killing an RCCG pastor' - Gang member
Badoo Kingpin Alleged cult sponsor is ready to surrender to police on 1 condition

Local

Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau
Shekau Boko Haram leader declares fresh war on Nigeria in new video
Past administrations neglected councils, says Gov. Abubakar
Muhammed Abubakar Bauchi governor swears in 19 commissioners, 6 months after dissolving cabinet
Governor Shettima releases N1bn for payment of gratuities, allowances
Kashim Shettima Borno Gov signs N181bn 2018 budget into law
Police confirm kidnap of 4 foreign nationals in Kaduna
In Lagos Police arrest fake lawyer at Magistrates’ Court