Six men, including a herbalist, who were alleged to be “Badoo” cult members, were on Wednesday charged with smashing the heads of a pastor and other family members with a grinding stone at an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court.

The accused are Chibuzor Igwe, 19; Omotayo Onamoyegun, 25; Samuel Ameze, 38 and Gift Ameze, 35, Others are Uche Igwe, 23, and Fatai Adebayo a.k.a Aleshe, 34; a herbalist.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the trial of the accused, who are facing a seven-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder and stealing, which started at 3.00 p.m. ended at 4. 05 p.m.

Chibuzo and his brother, Igwe, however, pleaded guilty to the charge of murder brought against them, while other accused entered a `not guilty’ plea.

The Magistrate, Mrs Bola Folarin-Williams, remanded them at Ikoyi Prisons pending legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

She adjourned the case until March 8.

Mr Emmanuel Eze, a lawyer from the State Criminal and Investigative Intelligence Department, Panti, had asked the court to remand all the accused in prison and asked that the case file be duplicated and sent to the DPP.

He said the accused committed the offences on Nov. 26, 2017 at Ofin area and also at No. 12, Alajo Close, Abule Oshorun, Ibeshe in Ikorodu.

He alleged the accused had broken into the apartment of the deceased, Pastor Victor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Ikorodu, and used a stone to smash his head while he was asleep.

He told the court that the accused gained entry through the window and made away with his phone valued at N13,000.

The accused also entered the premises of the Yekinis and used a grinding stone to smash the heads of Sakiru, Kehinde and Salad Yekini causing them grievous harm.

Eze said the accused also went away with a DVD player and a T-shirt, all valued at N8, 000 belonging to the family members.

The offences contravened Sections 223, 245, 280 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.