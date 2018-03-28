Gunmen kill 3 in Zamfara

news

The Police Command in Zamfara on Wednesday confirmed the killing of three persons at Bawan Daji village in Anka Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSP Mohammed Shehu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau that the killing was perpetrated by gunmen.

Shehu said the gunmen who came in large numbers attacked the village in the early hours of Wednesday shooting sporadically which led to the death of the three persons.

He said the villagers who were taken unawares were quick to alert a nearby mobile police patrol team which came and engaged the bandits in a gun battle.

The PPRO said the policemen overpowered the bandits and many of them escaped with gunshot wounds.

He urged members of the public to be on alert to report to the nearest authority anyone seen with bullet wounds and seeking medical attention.

Shehu said normalcy had returned to the affected village with people going about their normal businesses.