Gov. Masari tasks Nigerians on peaceful coexistence

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina state has enjoined all Muslims nationwide to use the lesson learnt during the Holy month of Ramadan in building and promoting peace for a prosperous nation.

Masari made the call in Daura when he was hosted by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar, to brake the fast on Saturday at the legendary Daurama palace.

He described the month of Ramadan as the period of supplications, sober reflections by invoking the mercy and bounties of the Almighty Allah for national development and peaceful coexistence.

He urged the Muslim faithfuls to use the period in preaching peace and extending the hands of brotherhood and understanding to other Nigerians for the unity of the country.

The governor called on Nigerians to embrace peace, especially considering the fact that another election year was fast approaching.

Masari promised that the government would ensure peaceful conduct of the 2019 general elections.

He called on all Nigerians who had reached voting age to obtain their permanent voter cards (PVCs) from the nearest office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying that without the PVC one would missed the exercise, which is a civic responsibility of every citizen.

Responding the emir thanked the governor for making it an annual tradition by joining him to brake the fast.

He assured the governor that the traditional rulers would continue to support the good policies and programmes of both the state and the Federal Government.

He added that traditional and religious institutions in his domain would intensify efforts in preaching of peace and unity for a prosperous nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Masari was in company of the secretary to the state government, Dr Mustapha Inuwa, commissioners, advisers and other top government officials.