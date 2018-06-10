Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Gov. Masari tasks Nigerians on peaceful coexistence

Katsina state Governor Masari tasks Nigerians on peaceful coexistence

Masari made the call in Daura when he was hosted by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar, to brake the fast on Saturday at the legendary Daurama palace.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Katsina's Governor Masari wants tramadol banned like codeine play

Aminu Masari

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina state has enjoined all Muslims nationwide to use the lesson learnt during the Holy month of Ramadan in building and promoting peace for a prosperous nation.

Masari made the call in Daura when he was hosted by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar, to brake the fast on Saturday at the legendary Daurama palace.

He described the month of Ramadan as the period of supplications, sober reflections by invoking the mercy and bounties of the Almighty Allah for national development and peaceful coexistence.

He urged the Muslim faithfuls to use the period in preaching peace and extending the hands of brotherhood and understanding to other Nigerians for the unity of the country.

The governor called on Nigerians to embrace peace, especially considering the fact that another election year was fast approaching.

Masari promised that the government would ensure peaceful conduct of the 2019 general elections.

He called on all Nigerians who had reached voting age to obtain their permanent voter cards (PVCs) from the nearest office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying that without the PVC one would missed the exercise, which is a civic responsibility of every citizen.

Responding the emir thanked the governor for making it an annual tradition by joining him to brake the fast.

He assured the governor that the traditional rulers would continue to support the good policies and programmes of both the state and the Federal Government.

He added that traditional and religious institutions in his domain would intensify efforts in preaching of peace and unity for a prosperous nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Masari was in company of the secretary to the state government, Dr Mustapha Inuwa, commissioners, advisers and other top government officials.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sani Abacha 20 years after the death of the late Head of State, what is...bullet
2 Obasanjo Ex-President cries out, says Buhari is trying to hang a crime...bullet
3 GTB Bank says 'court order' to pay Innoson N12bn is falsebullet

Related Articles

Politics The latest population figures from National Bureau Of Statistics you need to see
Gwandara Tribe A brief walk into the lives of this ethnic group
APC See party's list of 35 newly sworn-in state chairpersons
2019 INEC inaugurates Election Monitoring and Support Centre Committee
#ManCrushMonday Nollywood's ladies' man, talented, handsome actor, Alexx Ekubo
NPFL Akwa United continue to chase Lobi Stars at the top of the league
Nyame 5 other ex-governors facing corruption trials in court
Politics Here's how much your state received from the Nigerian federation account in March 2018
Lai Mohammed Minister says Buhari’s achievements on infrastructure, unprecedented

Local

Gov. Akeredolu pledges to support FG's school feeding program
In Ondo State Akeredolu declares June 12 work free day
In Lagos FRSC inaugurates 232 new Special Marshals
Buhari claims Nigeria is secure for tourists
Buhari Autonomy Bill: President has strengthened democracy, liberated Nigerians
President Buhari leaves for Morocco Sunday, June 10
Buhari I’ll continue to ensure Justice in governance