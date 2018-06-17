Gas pipeline rupture causes drop in power supply

news

A Gas pipeline rupture has caused the shutdown of six power stations leading to the drop in power supply across the country.

As a result of the gas pipeline rupture, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has taken steps to ensure power is properly rationed to meet demands.

This was made known to The Cable by the spokesman of TCN, Ndidi Mbah on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Mbah also issued a statement saying “Due to the NGC pipeline incident, six (6) thermal power generating stations are currently unable to generate electricity and have therefore been shut down. The affected power stations include the Ihovbor, Azura, Omotosho gas, Geregu gas, Olorunsogo gas, Sapele and the Egbin Power Station which has managed to generate 60MW only on each of its units, losing a total of 211MW.

“Also, Afam VI power station was shut down so that Shell Oil Company can resolve its gas well issues to enable it commence gas supply to Afam VI power station.

“With a total loss of 1,087.6MW into the grid, the transmission system has become quite fragile and that TCN is working hard to avert a collapse of the system by engaging in load-shedding.

“NGC is making efforts to ensure that the gas pipeline issues are resolved in order to restore normal gas supply to the affected power generating stations, to enable them generate into the grid. Meanwhile, Shell has resolved its gas well issue this morning and gas supply partially restored to Afam VI.

“The company appeals for understanding and assures that its engineers are working hard to continue to maintain the stability of the grid, pending completion of repairs of the gas pipeline by NGC and restoration of full gas supply to the affected generating stations.”

You will recall that The Spectator Index in its 2017 report, ranked Nigeria as the world's second worst electricity supply nation.

Nigeria came after Yemen, which was rated the worst electricity supply out of 137 countries in the world.