Fulani herdsmen raid villages kill 2 in Taraba

You will recall that Fulani herdsmen said that there will be more violence and bloodshed.

  • Published:
Fulani Herdsmen

(Punch)
One person has reportedly been killed during a raid by Fulani herdsmen in Ibua village of Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State.

According to Punch, the group also killed a Tiv man in a neighbouring village.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Wukari LGA, Daniel Adi said that the herdsmen carried out the attack on Saturday, January 27, 2018.

The spokesman of the Tiv Cultural and Social Association in Ibi LG, Mr. Orhembaga Mkavga told Punch that the herdsmen were up to 60.

Meanwhile, the Taraba state Police spokesman, David Misal said that he has not been briefed on the incident.

Misal said “I have not yet been briefed by the DPO of Ibi, but I will get back to you with detail information after I receive appropriate briefing on the attacks.”

ALSO READ: Gov. Darius Ishaku says FG justifying Fulani herdsmen killings

Fulani herdsmen say nobody can stop them from grazing

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has said that nobody has the right to stop them from grazing openly.

According to Daily Post, the group said that open grazing is their tradition.

They also said that they will challenge the anti-grazing laws put in place by some state governments.

