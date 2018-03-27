Home > News > Local >

Easter: Friday March 30, Monday April 2, declared as public holidays

Easter FG declares Friday March 30, Monday April 2, as public holidays

The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the declaration on Tuesday in Abuja on behalf of the Federal Government.

The Federal Government has declared Friday, March 30 and Monday, April 2, as Public Holidays to mark the Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the declaration on Tuesday in Abuja on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement issued by Mrs Julie Ejiofor, Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary.

Dambazau enjoined Christian faithful and Nigerians in general to employ the spiritual ethos of Easter, which include; love, peace and sacrifice, in contributing to the unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

He also urged Nigerians to remain supportive of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in its efforts toward building a peaceful, united and prosperous nation.

He implored all Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for the peace and unity of the country.

The minister wishes all Nigerians a Happy Easter celebration.

