Former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Musdapher, is dead at 75

The 75-year-old reportedly died in a London hospital.

A former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Dahiru Musdapher, has reportedly died.

Details of his death remain unclear, but his brother, Muneer Musdapher, shared the sad development on his Facebook page.

He posted, "My elder brother Justice Dahiru Musdapher former CJN passed on tonight."

According to media reports, 75-year-old Musdapher died in a London hospital.

Musdapher was appointed CJN in 2011 by then-president Goodluck Jonathan, before he was succeeded by Justice Aloma Mukhtar in 2012 after he retired from the bench on attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70.

