FG to deploy e-border management to address insecurity – Dambazzau

news

The Federal Government says it will deploy electronic border management to control illegal migration and address insecurity.

The Minister of Interior, Abdurahman Dambazzau disclosed this on Thursday at the opening of 2018 International Press Institute (IPI)’ World Congress in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the congress attended by international and local media personalities was declared opened by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dambazzau who was fielding questions along other ministers from Mr John Momoh, the President of Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), said the e-border system would address the challenge of the nation’s porous border.

He said the e-border would involve biometric processing of immigrants at point of entry and an establishment of multi-agency situation room.

The minister said the multi-agency situation room would allow him and any other interior minister to monitor events and occurrences in borders from his office.

He said his ministry was also developing a migrant data to identify and fish out illegal immigrants.

Dambazzau assured that the e-border system would not negate the spirit of ECOWAS Protocol which is for regional integration.

He said that the Buhari’s administration had taken the issue of security seriously considering its importance to national and economic development.

On his part, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the Buhari’s administration had delivered on its promises to Nigeria in tackling insecurity, corruption and developing the economy.

He disclosed that the country was now producing 4 million metric tonnes of rice and would be self-sufficient in rice production in two years.

The minister also reiterated the commitment of the government to press freedom.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Chairman of IPI, Mr John Yearwood and its Executive Director, Barbara Trionfi had reiterated the commitment of the organisation to fighting for press freedom globally.

IPI is a Vienna-based global network of editors, media executives and leading journalists.

The organisation is dedicated to furthering and safeguarding press freedom, protecting freedom of opinion and expression.

It also prides itself in promoting the free flow of news and information, and improving the practices of journalism.