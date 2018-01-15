FG summons US ambassador to explain Trump's 'shithole' comment

news

The Federal Government has summoned the United States ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, to explain the derogatory remarks allegedly made by US president, Donald Trump, in describing African countries.

While meeting with members of Congress on Thursday, January 11, 2018, Trump reportedly expressed disdain for a proposed protection deal for immigrants by wondering why the US has to take in people from "shithole countries" as he referred to African countries and Haiti.

Amid widespread condemnation of the comment, the FG has asked for a meeting between Symington and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama on Monday, January 8.

