Home > News > Local >

FG summons US ambassador to explain Trump's 'shithole' comment

Trump FG summons US ambassador to explain President's 'shithole' comment

The ambassador will meet with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 times Trump has made racist comments about other countries play Trump's comment continues to cause widespread anger (Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Federal Government has summoned the United States ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, to explain the derogatory remarks allegedly made by US president, Donald Trump, in describing African countries.

While meeting with members of Congress on Thursday, January 11, 2018, Trump reportedly expressed disdain for a proposed protection deal for immigrants by wondering why the US has to take in people from "shithole countries" as he referred to African countries and Haiti.

Amid widespread condemnation of the comment, the FG has asked for a meeting between Symington and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama on Monday, January 8.

Details later.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari Presidency raises alarm over fake tweet attributed to Presidentbullet
2 Pulse Opinion A defence of Buhari's reaction to Fulani herdsmen crisisbullet
3 Sahara Reporters Omoyele Sowore runs from his office over N100M lawsuitbullet

Related Articles

Donald Trump 5 times US President has made racist remarks about other countries
Boko Haram Terrorists release new video, Chibok Girls 'refuse' to return home
Armed Forces Remembrance Day Buhari honours military at wreath laying ceremony
In Lagos Magodo fire "under control", no casualty figures yet
Boko Haram Innoson supplies Army with military vehicles to fight terrorists

Local

Association says Nigeria earned N144B exporting cashew in 2017
Cashew Association says Nigeria earned N144.7b from exports in 2017
Saraki, Dogara seek enhanced welfare for military
Armed Forces Remembrance Day Saraki, Dogara seek enhanced welfare for military
Plateau Governor, Lalong apologises over anti grazing law comment
In Plateau 1 killed, another injured in attack on community
Nigerian prison (Photo used for illustrative purposes alone)
In Kaduna 450 inmates regain freedom to decongest prison