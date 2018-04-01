FG planning to arrest opposition members - PDP

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Federal Government of planning to clamp down of members of the opposition.

The party also said that the plot will target members of civil society organisations, media and opinion leaders.

According to Daily Post, this was revealed in a statement issued by the PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

He said “the plot against opposition will be hinged on trump up charges of corruption, allegations of plotting to disrupt the processes leading to the 2019 general elections as well as alleged politicization of security issues in the country”.

“It is important to state that the trajectory of our political history neither provides a space for a one party state nor a self-succession shenanigan that seeks occupation of political offices without elections.

“The PDP, which grew our democracy to become sustainable and successfully handed power to the opposition after the 2015 general election, has a responsibility to ensure that democracy and the application of its tenets flourish without let in our country.

“The PDP and the majority of Nigerians, rallying under our repositioned platform, will never be intimidated or cowed on the principles of democracy,” he added.

Nigeria belongs to all us

The PDP also told the government that the country belongs to everyone.

Ologbondiyan said that every plot to intimidate people will be resisted by Nigerians and the international community.

PDP releases looters list

The PDP has released the names of 50 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who they claim stole from Nigeria’s coffers.

The names are: Rotimi Amaechi, Timipre Sylva, Bukola Saraki, Aliyu Wammako, Sullivan Chime, Orji Kalu, Ngige, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Abdullahi Adamu, Abubakar Moh’d, Gov. Lalong, Bello Hayatu, Sen. AbdulAzeez Nyako, Sen. Alkali Mohammed, Dr. Aliyu Modibbo, Sen. Andy Uba, Sen. Nazif, Sen. Magnus Abe, Engr. Dakuku Peterside, Sen. Silas Zwingima, Sen. Binta Massi, Mal. Nuhu Ribadu, Dr. Idi Hong, Adm. Murtala Nyako, Sen. Bello Tukur, Jummai Al-Hassan, Sen. Hunkuyi, Sen. AbdulAzeez Ibrahim, Sen. Adamu Aliero, George Akume, Joshua Dariye.

“Speakers Aminu Masari, Aminu Tambuwal, Yakubu Dogara, Gali Na’abba, Nat Chairmen Barnabas Gemade and Audu Ogbe, COAS Dambazau, Oserheimen Osunbo, Musliu Obanikoro, Adam Oshiomhole, Jim Nwobodo, Govs Atiku Bagudu, Ganduje, Nasir El-Rufai, Ortom, Ishaku Darius, Rochas Okorocha, Bindo Jibrilla, Abubakar Sani Bello, Ahmed of Kwara, Dakingari, Danjuma Goje, Obanikoro, Sen. Lokobiri and Chinweke Mbadinuju.