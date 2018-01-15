Home > News > Local >

Fayose ignored rule of law, can't ban me politically - Fayemi

Fayemi Fayose ignored rule of law and can't ban me politically - Minister

Fayemi said neither Fayose nor his government had the constitutional powers to ban him from holding political office, either in Ekiti or any part of Nigeria.

  • Published:
Ekiti bars Fayemi, aide from public office for 10 years play

Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Mines and Steel Development

(Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has challenged the 10-year ban slammed on him from holding political office by an Ekiti State Government White Paper.

Fayemi, in a statement issued on his behalf by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, to newsmen on Monday in Ado Ekiti, described the action as “a big joke’’.

According to the statement, the contents of the White Paper was “a pre-meditated verdict that cannot stand’’.

It said neither Gov. Ayo Fayose nor his government had the constitutional powers to ban him from holding political office, either in Ekiti or any part of Nigeria.

“While we believe it is part of the responsibilities of the state administration to look into the finances of the state at any point in time, we are also of the belief that such must be done in a very responsible manner devoid of prejudice, witch hunting and a calculated attempt to victimise a citizen.

“In this particular case, the entire process is discredited right from the beginning, as the only agenda of the panel was to rubbish Fayemi’s public service record.

“One is therefore not surprised at the recommendations of the White Paper, it only goes to confirm our initial position that the panel was compromised right from inception and targeted against the former governor.

“In his desperation, Fayose chose the crude and ignoble path towards hitting a perceived political foe,’’ the statement read in part.

It added that: “In the process, they ignored the rule of law and behaved as if the court does not matter, thus making their actions subjudiced to the court.

“Fayose was misguided into believing that he could pass a death sentence on Fayemi’s public service with the white paper, this is not only laughable, but ridiculous, as neither him nor his paid agents have the power to bar anyone from political participation.

“The entire process and the character personae involved are discredited and since it is impossible to build something on nothing, legally speaking, their recommendation is not only null and void, it is a joke taken too far.

“We urge the teeming supporters of the minister, the good people of Ekiti State and the general public not to be disturbed by the development, it is simply another act of illegality, from an administration that has elevated political debauchery to state craft."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion A defence of Buhari's reaction to Fulani herdsmen crisisbullet
2 Buhari Presidency raises alarm over fake tweet attributed to Presidentbullet
3 Sahara Reporters Omoyele Sowore runs from his office over N100M lawsuitbullet

Related Articles

Fayemi Ekiti bars minister, aide from public office for 10 years
Fayemi Minister says Fayose's probe panel is a kangaroo one
Kayode Fayemi Ekiti panel ends proceedings, set to submit report soon on minister
Agbakoba Buhari needs to wake up and sack this cabinet - NBA ex-President
Fayemi FG spent N700m to develop online portal, says minister
Fashola Minister backs Buhari to get more foreign loans
Pulse Opinion Buhari arms critics who accuse him of preferring north
Buhari President arrives New York for UN General Assembly
Kayode Fayemi Minister says mining, agric sectors pushed Nigeria out of recession
Abubakar Malami AGF, EFCC trade words over leaked list

Local

Yahaya Bello
In Kogi Government appeals to doctors to end strike
Patience Jonathan
Patience Jonathan EFCC files fresh motion on forfeiture of ex-first lady's 3.1B
5 times Trump has made racist comments about other countries
Trump FG says US President’s remarks deeply hurtful, offensive, if true
A returnee migrant (C) brought home from Libya is embraced by relatives in Benin, capital of Edo State in midwest Nigeria on December 7, 2017. Out of over 400 Nigerian migrants that voluntarily returned from Libya, more than half have returned to Edo State, where a large number of them came from, after being stranded in the volatile North African country en route (to) Europe.
Ajimobi Oyo Governor receives 11 Libya returnees, expects 8 more