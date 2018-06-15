Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Evans lawyer withdraws from case, says his life is in danger

Evans Kidnap kingpin's lawyer withdraws from case, says his life is in danger

The lawyer said his life has been repeatedly threatened since he took Evans' case.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Olukoya Ogungbeje, the lawyer handling the case of kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike better known as Evans, has withdrawn the trial.

He said he will no longer represent Evans due to repeated threats to his life since he took up Evans' case.

Ogungbeje stated this in a statement issued on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.

"For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state categorically that we have fought a good fight this far despite repeated and sustained threats to my life and my defence lawyers," the lead counsel said.

"I dare say we have no regrets whatsoever, having conducted the criminal charges involving our client this far.

"For the sake of history, we have been able to enrich the basic principles of our criminal jurisprudence, especially the principle premised on ‘an accused person being presumed innocent until the contrary is proved’ no matter the public opinion and criticism."

He said the defence team has also been able to "keep the prosecution on their toes in the art of forensic, proper and thorough investigation and prosecution of accused persons."

Responding to criticisms that he is defending a notorious criminal, Ogungbeje said a barrister is "bound to accept a brief for any man who comes before the courts."

"No matter how great a rascal the man may be, no matter how given to complaining, no matter how undeserving or unpopular his cause, the barrister must defend him to the end.

"He must accept the brief and do all he honourably can on behalf of his client."

In the cause of the trial, Ogungbeje had filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit at the Federal high court in Lagos on behalf of Evans, asking the court to compel the police to release him.

He later filed another suit against the Inspector-General of police and three other parties, claiming N300 million as general and exemplary damages against the police for "illegal detention and unconstitutional media trial".

Evans, however, disassociated himself from the suits.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Ex-SARS officer, Adikwu, who killed 22, leads Police to...bullet
2 Lai Mohammed Buhari's minister in trouble over looters listbullet
3 Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock youbullet

Related Articles

Chukwudi Onuamadike Evans used soldier as decoy during crime spree, says witness
SARS Lagos Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus tells Officers to stop harassing young Nigerians
In Rivers Lawmakers condemn attack on judiciary complex
In Yola Atiku visits bomb blast victims, donate N10m
Police Recruitment 1,113 applicants begin screening in Lagos
Evans Kidnap kingpin cries in court over beating, bad prison food
Evans 'We feed him well', Prisons deny 'kidnapper's claims that he's being maltreated

Local

Thanksgiving service held for Osinbajo over recent air mishap
Yemi Osinbajo Vice President commends Edo Govt. for executing Azura power project
Buhari's aide, Lauretta, calls Christian association "CAN of worms"
Muhammadu Buhari We must work together for speedy economic transformation
Buhari's aide, Lauretta, calls Christian association "CAN of worms"
Buhari President's aide, Lauretta, calls Christian association "CAN of worms"
Only 28 pupils register for Common Entrance Exam in Zamfara
Abdul’aziz Yari Killings: I drop as Chief Security Officer