Evans lawyer withdraws from case, says his life is in danger

Olukoya Ogungbeje, the lawyer handling the case of kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike better known as Evans, has withdrawn the trial.

He said he will no longer represent Evans due to repeated threats to his life since he took up Evans' case.

Ogungbeje stated this in a statement issued on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.

"For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state categorically that we have fought a good fight this far despite repeated and sustained threats to my life and my defence lawyers," the lead counsel said.

"I dare say we have no regrets whatsoever, having conducted the criminal charges involving our client this far.

"For the sake of history, we have been able to enrich the basic principles of our criminal jurisprudence, especially the principle premised on ‘an accused person being presumed innocent until the contrary is proved’ no matter the public opinion and criticism."

He said the defence team has also been able to "keep the prosecution on their toes in the art of forensic, proper and thorough investigation and prosecution of accused persons."

Responding to criticisms that he is defending a notorious criminal, Ogungbeje said a barrister is "bound to accept a brief for any man who comes before the courts."

"No matter how great a rascal the man may be, no matter how given to complaining, no matter how undeserving or unpopular his cause, the barrister must defend him to the end.

"He must accept the brief and do all he honourably can on behalf of his client."

In the cause of the trial, Ogungbeje had filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit at the Federal high court in Lagos on behalf of Evans, asking the court to compel the police to release him.

He later filed another suit against the Inspector-General of police and three other parties, claiming N300 million as general and exemplary damages against the police for "illegal detention and unconstitutional media trial".

Evans, however, disassociated himself from the suits.