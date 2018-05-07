Evans forced inside courtroom after refusing to enter

news

Alleged billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, caused a scene at the Igbosere High Court, Lagos, on Monday, May 7, 2018, as he refused to enter the court.

After he was driven to the court premises in a prison van on Monday, the suspected kidnapper refused to leave the van for his court appearance.

According to reports, the presiding judge in his case, Justice Adedayo Akintoye, had to order that he be dragged into the court before prison warders forced him into the courtroom. The warders also reported that he had refused to leave the prison until he was forced inside the van.

During his last appearance on March 22, Justice Akintoye dismissed his application asking the court to quash the two separate charges filed against him by the Lagos state government. Justice Akintoye ruled that his motion was defective and that his prosecution is not an abuse of court processes.

Evans' prosecution before the court include charges of conspiracy, kidnap and murder that relate to the alleged kidnap and murder of Sylvanius Ahanonu Hafiia, and the conspiracy and attempted kidnap of the chairman of The Young Shall Grow Motors, Vincent Obianodo.

Evans arrest and prosecution

Evans was arrested by a combined team of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Anti-Kidnap Unit of the Lagos State Police Command at one of his Magodo Phase II GRA, Lagos, home on June 10, 2017.

His arrest was followed by revelations of how he successfully carried out kidnappings and made millions of dollars from his victims, eluding the police during his decade-long reign of terror.

He's already pleaded 'not guilty' to two-count charges of conspiracy and kidnapping before Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Ikeja division of Lagos High Court.

He is being tried alongside five accomplices: Uche Amadi, Ogechi Izechuwku, Okechukwu Nwachukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi and Victor Chukwumonso.

The defendants are accused of capturing, detaining and collecting a ransom of £223,000 on Mr. Duru Donatius between Feb. 14 and April 12, 2017.