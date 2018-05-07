Home > News > Local >

Evans forced inside courtroom after refusing to enter

Evans Kidnap kingpin forced inside courtroom after refusing to enter

He had to be forced into the courtroom for the continuation of his trial.

  • Published:
Evans forced inside courtroom after refusing to enter play

Notorious billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans

(Naija News)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Alleged billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, caused a scene at the Igbosere High Court, Lagos, on Monday, May 7, 2018, as he refused to enter the court.

After he was driven to the court premises in a prison van on Monday, the suspected kidnapper refused to leave the van for his court appearance.

According to reports, the presiding judge in his case, Justice Adedayo Akintoye, had to order that he be dragged into the court before prison warders forced him into the courtroom. The warders also reported that he had refused to leave the prison until he was forced inside the van.

During his last appearance on March 22, Justice Akintoye dismissed his application asking the court to quash the two separate charges filed against him by the Lagos state government. Justice Akintoye ruled that his motion was defective and that his prosecution is not an abuse of court processes.

Evans' prosecution before the court include charges of conspiracy, kidnap and murder that relate to the alleged kidnap and murder of Sylvanius Ahanonu Hafiia, and the conspiracy and attempted kidnap of the chairman of The Young Shall Grow Motors, Vincent Obianodo.

Evans arrest and prosecution

Evans was arrested by a combined team of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Anti-Kidnap Unit of the Lagos State Police Command at one of his Magodo Phase II GRA, Lagos, home on June 10, 2017.

Evans arrives at the Lagos State High Court in Igbosere on October 27, 2017 play

Evans arrives at the Lagos State High Court in Igbosere on October 27, 2017

(The Nation)

His arrest was followed by revelations of how he successfully carried out kidnappings and made millions of dollars from his victims, eluding the police during his decade-long reign of terror.

He's already pleaded 'not guilty' to two-count charges of conspiracy and kidnapping before Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Ikeja division of Lagos High Court.

He is being tried alongside five accomplices: Uche Amadi, Ogechi Izechuwku, Okechukwu Nwachukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi and Victor Chukwumonso.

The defendants are accused of capturing, detaining and collecting a ransom of £223,000 on Mr. Duru Donatius between Feb. 14 and April 12, 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Police release pictures of 4 wanted suspectsbullet
2 Ibrahim Dankwambo Gombe Governor asked singer, Davido for helpbullet
3 In Delta APC Chairmanship aspirant reportedly stabbed to deathbullet

Related Articles

Evans Court dismisses kidnap kingpin's application to be set free
Evans I was chained for 88 days, escapee company MD tells court
Evans Videos of kidnap suspect confessing to armed robbery, kidnapping played in court
In Lagos Evans sues Police, demands N1bn damages over sealed property
Evans Suspected kidnapper asks court to set him free, says charges defective
Evans Kidnap suspect sues Police for seizing 25 trucks
Evans Court adjourns continuation of trial to March 2
Evans Court dismisses billionaire kidnapper's N300m fundamental right suit

Local

How gunmen killed 45 in Kaduna
Birnin Gwari Full story of how gunmen killed 45 in Kaduna
Ortom Here’s why Benue Governor is having nightmares
El-Rufai, Buhari react to Kaduna attack that left 45 dead
Buhari El-Rufai, President react to Kaduna attack that left 45 dead
Following Kaduna attack, Atiku says no respect for life anymore in Nigeria
Atiku Ex-VP says no respect for life anymore in Nigeria