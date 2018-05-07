news

Alleged billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, reportedly broke down in tears complaining about bad treatment in prison during his appearance in court on Monday, May 7, 2018.

The kidnap kingpin had earlier refused to leave the prison van after he was driven to the Igbosere High Court, Lagos, for his trial on Monday.

According to media reports, the presiding judge in his case, Justice Adedayo Akintoye, had to order that he be dragged into the court before prison warders forced him into the courtroom. The warders also reported that he had refused to leave the prison until he was forced inside the van.

According to a report by The Nation, during his appearance, he complained that he has been subjected to maltreatment from the authorities who he suspects want to kill him.

He said, "What have I done to you people, they have been beating me? No good food. I have been locked up in one place since August 30. Why are they taking my case personal? Let me face my trial alive, why do you people want to kill me?"

In his last appearance on March 22, Justice Akintoye dismissed his application asking the court to quash the two separate charges filed against him by the Lagos state government. Justice Akintoye ruled that his motion was defective and that his prosecution is not an abuse of court processes.

Evans' prosecution before the court includes charges of conspiracy, kidnap and murder that relate to the alleged kidnap and murder of Sylvanius Ahanonu Hafiia, and the conspiracy and attempted kidnap of the chairman of The Young Shall Grow Motors, Vincent Obianodo.

Evans arrest and prosecution

Evans was arrested by a combined team of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Anti-Kidnap Unit of the Lagos State Police Command at one of his Magodo Phase II GRA, Lagos, home on June 10, 2017.

His arrest was followed by revelations of how he successfully carried out kidnappings and made millions of dollars from his victims, eluding the police during his decade-long reign of terror.

He's already pleaded 'not guilty' to two-count charges of conspiracy and kidnapping before Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Ikeja division of Lagos High Court.

He is being tried alongside five accomplices: Uche Amadi, Ogechi Izechuwku, Okechukwu Nwachukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi and Victor Chukwumonso.

The defendants are accused of capturing, detaining and collecting a ransom of £223,000 on Mr. Duru Donatius between Feb. 14 and April 12, 2017.