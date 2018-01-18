Home > News > Local >

EFCC arraigns ex-Nasarawa governor's son over N92m 'fraud'

A businessman had petitioned the EFCC, alleging that the ex-governor's son used his company's name to execute a contract worth N92 million without his knowledge.

Abdullahi Adamu

(Twitter)
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Mohammed Nuraini Adamu, son of former governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu before the Federal High Court sitting in Kano on a 5-count charge of money laundering.

Mohammed was brought before Justice J. K. Daggard of the court on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 alongside one Felix Onyeabo Ojiako.

play Co-accused Felix Onyeabo Ojiako (Twittter)

 

One Atta Esin, Executive Director, Biolocks Technologies Limited had petitioned the EFCC, alleging that Adamu and Ojiako used his company's name (Biolocks) to execute contract without his knowledge.

He claimed that the contract resulted in the accumulation of withholding tax to the tune of N1,311,519.99 (One Million, Three Hundred and Eleven Thousand, Five Hundred and Nineteen Naira, Ninety Nine Kobo).

The petitioner further said the contract was worth N26,230,399.60 (Twenty Six Million, Two Hundred Thirty Thousand, Three Hundred and Ninety Nine Naira, Sixty Kobo).

But after investigations it was allegedly found that the actual contract sum was N92,036,490 (Ninety Two Million, Thirty Six Thousand, Four Hundred and Ninety Naira Only).

The defendants were said to have forged the board resolution of the company in order to open a new account in the company's name where the proceeds of the contract were subsequently deposited.

Adamu and the Ojiako pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

ALSO READ: EFCC recovers N328.9bn from 9 oil marketers

Following their pleas, the prosecuting counsel, B. M. Buhari asked the court for a date to commence trial.

Adamu's counsel, Mamman Lawal, who did not object the commencement of trial, urged the court to admit his clients to bail.

But the prosecuting lawyer opposed the bail application with a 7-paragraph counter affidavit.

Justice Daggard, thereafter, adjourned to February 7 for ruling on the bail application and ordered the defendants to be remanded in EFCC custody.

