Ebonyi Governor, Umahi appoints new SSG

news

Gov Dave Umahi of Ebonyi has appointed Dr Hygenius Nwokwu as the new Secretary to State Government (SSG).

The appointment came less than six hours after Prof Bernard Odoh, the former SSG, resigned his appointment.

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Umahi, Mr Emmanuel Uzo confirmed the appointment in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

He said: “Yes, Dr Hygenius Nwokwu has been appointed the new SSG and his appointment is with immediate effect.

” The Governor personally signed the appointment letter and the SSG has assumed duty immediately “.

Nwokwu has previously held appointments as Commissioner for Education, Commissioner for Rural Development and Commissioner in the Ebonyi Civil Service Commission.

ALSO READ: Gov. Umahi urges Nigerians to support President

He was until his present appointment, the Permanent Member in Ebonyi Secondary Education Board (SEB).

Odo, appointed SSG in May 29, 2015 resigned his appointment in the late hours of Tuesday, April 2.