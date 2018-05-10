Home > News > Local >

Dogara seeks improved welfare for EFCC staff

Speaker Dogara says EFCC staff deserve better salary to insulate them from temptation of receiving bribes.

Speaker Yakubu Dogara, has called for improved welfare for officers and men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in order to insulate them from temptation.

The speaker said this when he visited the EFCC new office complex in Abuja.

The Speaker who conducted round the facility by the acting chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu.

Dogara said that though the new office complex is befitting and expressive of the dedication of the government to fight corruption, it can only be possible to get optimal results when the men and women who do the work for the agency are provided with the conducive working environment.

ALSO READ: Soon, if wife refuses her husband sex, they’ll call EFCC - Senator

Describing the new EFCC office building as excellent, Dogara noted that anyone that wants to access the investment made on combating corruption, will not just see individuals but also see the structure.

"For me, it is a dream come true, this is the kind of things we want to see, this is what we want foreigners to see when they come to Nigeria,” Dogara said.

"It is not enough for us to have a state of the art facility. The challenge therefore, is that you should succeed more in implementing the laws that we pass in the National Assembly and I have faith that that will be done. Now obviously, investing in the physical infrastructure without investing in the staff who combat the scourge is not enough.

“You must ensure that the salary they take home matches this infrastructure they will be occupying as offices and we want to make sure that they are insulated from temptation that are common because when you deal with economic crimes that are in billions, temptation is always there to cut corners, especially if you do not have any fallback when you leave office,” he added.

Senate President Bukola Saraki had also visited the new EFCC office.

