Kogi State has recorded a fresh outbreak of Lassa fever as a medical doctor working with the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) , Lokoja has been confirmed to be a victim of the disease.

The Medical Director of the centre, Dr Olatunde Alabi, told newsmen on Saturday in Lokoja that the doctor was diagnosed of the disease on January 19, 2018.

The victim’s blood sample was sent to the Federal Medical Centre, Irrua, Edo State for laboratory analysis, and it returned positive, reports say.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Alabi said that the doctor was taken to Irrua for further treatment on Saturday.

Alabi said that the centre in partnership with relevant stakeholders had commenced contact tracing to enable it trace the source of the disease and ascertain if there was any other victim within the community where the doctor resides.

Punch also reports that he also revealed that they will embark on a massive health education for members of staff to prevent any transmission of the disease.

He also called on the public to make sure that they report cases of fever to the nearest hospital, so they can be treated early.

You will recall that in 2017, the centre handled three cases of Lassa fever, two of the victims died while one survived.