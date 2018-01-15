Lassa fever kills 2 resident doctors in Ebonyi

news

Lassa Fever has reportedly killed two resident doctors serving at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakiliki (FETHA), Ebonyi State.

They were said to have died on Sunday, January 14, 2018,

The late doctors are Abel Sunday Udo, who was a Resident Doctor in the Department of Otorhinolayngology at FETHA and Dr Ali Felix, a Resident Doctor in the Department of Community Medicine, of the same hospital.

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) confirmed the deaths in a staement.

"The President of NARD Dr Ugochukwu Chinaka and the whole NARD NEC commiserate with the President and congressmen of ARD.FETHA on the sudden loss of another of our Colleague, Dr Abel Sunday Udo, a Resident Doctor in the Department of Otorhinolayngology, FETHA, and Dr Ali Felix, a Resident Doctor in the Department of Community Medicine,FETHA", the statement signed by NARD secretary, Dr. O.V Nnadi, said.

It said Udo "died about 4hrs ago after a tonsillectomy on a lassa fever patient.

"The House Officer and the nurse that joined him in the surgery are presently on their way to Irrua Specialist Hospital, Irrua."

The second doctor, Ali, "died in the early hours of this morning (Sunday) at Irrua Specialist Hospital, Irrua where he was being managed for complications from Lassa fever.

"We pray God gives you and the immediate families they left behind the fortitude to bear these irreparable loss and may their soul rest in peace. Amen!"

Lassa fever, also known as Lassa hemorrhagic fever (LHF), is a type of viral hemorrhagic fever caused by the Lassa virus.

Many of those infected by the virus do not develop symptoms. When symptoms occur they typically include fever, weakness, headaches, vomiting, and muscle pains.