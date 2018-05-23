Development of Kwara collective responsibility of all – Gov. Ahmed

news

Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara on Wednesday said that the development of Kwara was a collective responsibility of all citizens.

Ahmed, who said this at the swearing in new of commissioners at the Government House, Ilorin, called on the people to extend hands of friendship and cooperation to the new Commissioners.

According to him, while the people demand more dividends from the government and increasingly call it to question, citizens must also fulfil their obligations to the government by paying their taxes and complying with the law.

“Indeed, no state can claim to be prosperous without a robust tax payment culture that enables government to fund critical programme and strengthen people’s right to demand greater accountability and service,” he said.

Ahmed, therefore, admonished the new commissioners to be innovative, diligent and result oriented.

He also said that they were expected to implement government’s programmes with the required vigor and commitment to impact positively on the lives of the citizenry.

Earlier, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Isiaka Gold, in his introductory remarks, said the government dissolved the cabinet in January this year with a view to bringing new blood on board to assist in implementing government’s shared prosperity programs.

He explained that the new commissioners were made up of 16 men and three women.

In his acceptance speech, on behalf of his colleagues, the new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Kamaldeen Ajibade expressed gratitude to the governor for giving them opportunity to serve.

He pledged their readiness to justify the confidence reposed in them to contribute their quotas towards ensuring the success of the administration.