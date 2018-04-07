Home > News > Local >

Governor Masari of Katsina State has been endorsed for a second term by the people of Dutsi

Community visits Gov Masari, endorse him for 2nd term play Gov Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina was endorsed for a second term by people of Dutsi (Punch)
A delegation from Dutsi Local Government Area of Katsina state, paid a solidarity visit to Governor Aminu Bello Masari this week and endorsed him for a second term in office.

Governor Masari said he was overjoyed by the visit and described the people of Dutsi as wonderful and disciplined.

Masari promised to implement more projects in Dutsi.

Governor Masari thereafter directed the people to itemize their needs in order of priorities for presentation in the State Executive Council so he could release funds for immediate commencement of the projects.

Second home

Gov Masari also said that Dutsi was his second home and he will not relent in transforming the area and every other part of the State.

Alhaji Mustapha Amasco, chairman of the privately owned Amasco oil company who led the delegation, expressed their unconditional support for the programs and policies of the administration of Governor Masari.

play When the people of Dutsi visited Gov Masari (Katsina State)

 

Amasco who could not control his joy over the numerous projects executed by the present administration, said their support for the second term bid of Masari was unreserved, unconditional and unwavering.

Roads

Amasco noted that the state government has rehabilitated and constructed many schools and roads within Dutsi Local Government Area, adding that “the roads linked our communities with the neighbouring state of Jigawa and some parts of Niger republic.

He stressed that the 2019 General Election in Dutsi will be a walkover for the APC as the present government has opened up the area through provision of democratic dividends.

The chairman assured the Governor that he need not visit the area for electioneering campaign because he will get the votes he craves for from the local government.

Nigeria votes to elect State Governors and a President in February of 2019.

