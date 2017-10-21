Home > News > Local >

Buhari :  President no longer interested in fighting corruption – Arewa youths

According to the President of the group, Alhaji Gambo Gujungu, Buhari has lost the vigour with which he began.

  • Published:
Nigerian president, Buhari at a UN-meeting

The Arewa Youths Forum (AYF) has said that President Buhari is no longer interested in fighting corruption.

Gujungu said that the alleged corruption case involving the Secretary-General of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of Nigeria Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ayo Oke shows that Buhari’s war against corruption has lost steam.

He also said “Many people voted for this government because of the personality of the President and I believe many of them were not disappointed with the way the government started by hitting the ground running in terms of its anti-corruption crusade.

“However, the vigour with which the President started the war on corruption seems to be losing steam.

“Maybe corruption is fighting back. But President Buhari needs to keep up the steam because the fight is losing steam.”

“Take for example the case of the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and Director General of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency, Amb Ayo Oke, who were suspended since April this year and investigated by the Acting President and the Attorney General of the Federation and the National Security Adviser.

“The report of the probe has since been submitted to Buhari but he has continued to keep mute over it when Nigerians are dying to see action taken against the officials.

“Unfortunately, as in other high profile corruption cases, he has chosen to keep silence over the matter, which is generating tension in the land.

“It is unfair and unhelpful to the anti-corruption fight. The attitude of Mr. President gives the impression that he has given up on the fight against corruption and this is quite unfortunate to say the least,” he added.

ALSO READ: Governor Ortom backs President Buhari to rule till 2023

The Arewa Youths Forum leader also said “Buhari must know that many Nigerians are not happy with his government’s response and handling of the controversial issue. Nigerians need to be assured that the President is not shielding his own people, those around him.

“They want to see him fight corruption no matter whose ox is gored so as to win their support. That is the only way to go.”

Meanwhile, Say No Campaign, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) has called on the Presidency to publish the report of investigation of alleged fraud against Babachir, Oke.

