Governor Ortom backs President Buhari to rule till 2023

Buhari Governor Ortom backs President to rule till 2023

The governor said there's nobody more capable than the president to lead Nigeria out of its current state.

President Muhammadu Buhari with Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom

President Muhammadu Buhari with Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, has backed President Muhammadu Buhari to win reelection in the 2019 presidential election and rule Nigeria till 2023.

The governor publicly backed the president's reelection chances after paying him a visit on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at the Presidential Villa.

While speaking to State House correspondents, Governor Ortom pointed to the president's renewed health as evidence that he's ready to lead the country to new heights in the coming years.

He also pointed out that there's nobody more credible than the president to lead Nigeria out of its current state.

He said, "I came to appreciate the President and to encourage him to be steadfast and committed to his leadership. I believe that what God brought him to achieve in this country, he will definitely achieve it.

"Now we see him bouncing every day to the glory of God. We appreciate this and we look forward that God will help him to take us through 2015 to 2019 and then 2019 to 2023.

"That is our prayer because for now, there is no credible candidate as far as I know that has the capacity to take Nigeria out of where we are today.

"I believe Mr. President has the capacity and let God sustain his health and consummate his healing so that Nigeria can be on the right path."

ALSO READ: President Buhari to leave for Turkey to attend D8 summit

Even though the president is yet to formally announce his intention to seek reelection, he is expected to contest again after overcoming his health challenges this year.

