The minister of justice, Abubakar Malami and his interior ministry counterpart, Abdulrahman Dambazau have been accused of re-employing a fugitive wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Maina.

According to Premium Times, Maina, the former chairman of the Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms, was accused of masterminding allegedly diverting N100b.

He was appointed by the Goodluck Jonathan administration in 2010 to organise the country’s pension system.

A source who spoke to Premium Times also said that the former Pension Reforms boss, was sacked by the Federal Civil Service Commission on the orders of the Head of Service.

The source said “He should not have been reinstated. Doesn’t Mr. Maina have a case in court? The rules provide for action to be taken only after the courts have dispensed of the case fully.”

Further investigation also revealed that Maina was charged to court by the EFCC on July 21, 2015, alongside Stephen Oronsaye.

Reports say he fled the country to United Arab Emirates, where he started plotting for his return.

According to a top official of the EFCC, “We are still looking for him. He is a wanted man. He ought to be arraigned with Oronsaye and the rest but he disappeared.”

Reports also allege that Maina wants to become the Governor of Borno state, following the flooding of his posters on social media.

Femi Adesina, spokesman to President Muhammadu Buhari has however denied any knowledge of the matter.