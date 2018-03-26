Home > News > Local >

Buhari moves to return of illegally-acquired assets in Switzerland

Buhari President signs MoU with Switzerland on return of illegally-acquired assets

The President also signed the Instrument of Ratification of the Agreement between the Nigeria and Singapore.

  • Published:
Lagos police prepare for President Buhari’s Lagos visit, announce temporary road closure, diversions play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Avenue Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Swiss government and International Development Association on the Return, Monitoring and Management of Illegally-Acquired Assets Confiscated by Switzerland.

The President also signed the Instrument of Ratification of the Agreement between the Nigeria and Singapore for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with Respect to Taxes on Income and Capital Gains.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, who made this known in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said the signing of the instruments followed the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

“The first one is the Instrument of Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Government of the Republic of Singapore for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with Respect to Taxes on Income and Capital Gains.

ALSO READ: Buhari insists he will not relent until Leah Sharibu is free

“The other was the Instrument of Ratification of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) among the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; the Swiss Federal Council and the International Development Association on the Return, Monitoring and Management of Illegally-Acquired Assets Confiscated by Switzerland and to be restituted to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“With the execution of these instruments, Nigeria’s trade relations with Singapore and income therefrom are expected to rise, while the return of illegal assets will not only boost the administration’s anti-corruption drive, but also provide additional funds for critical infrastructure,’’ Adesina said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 TY Danjuma Ex-defence minister says the army is compromisedbullet
2 Whistle blower policy FG recovers N143. 89bn from corrupt officialsbullet
3 Buhari President admits Nigeria under him is experiencing "very...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion Buhari wants Nigerians to forget dead Dapchi girls
Muhammadu Buhari President condoles with family of Christopher Abebe
Election 2019 Presidency advises PDP against raising false alarms
Boko Haram Buhari says repentant terrorists will be forgiven
Muhammadu Buhari President mourns former works minister, Lawal
Dapchi Girls Buhari threatens to deal with anyone politicising security issues
Buhari President inaugurates Food Council, pledges new jobs in agric sector

Local

Kwara Govt bans night grazing to curb farmers/herdsmen clash
Fulani Herdsmen Kwara Govt bans night grazing to curb clashes
Lagos police prepare for President Buhari’s Lagos visit, announce temporary road closure, diversions
Buhari Police prepare for President’s Lagos visit, announce temporary road closure, diversions
Lagos govt. declares Thursday work-free day to welcome Buhari
Buhari's Visit Lagos govt. declares Thursday work-free day
Ex-militant leader, Asari Dokubo hails TY Danjuma
Fulani Herdsmen Ex-militant leader, Asari Dokubo hails TY Danjuma