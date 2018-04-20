Shehu Sani takes indirect stab at Buhari's lazy youths comment

news

Kaduna state lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, appeared to take a veiled jab at President Muhammadu Buhari when he called the president's recent comments about Nigerian youths a "heap of feces".

While speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, President Buhari remarked that a lot of Nigerian youths wait on handouts from the government.

"More than 60 percent of the population is below 30, a lot of them haven't been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria has been an oil producing country, therefore, they should sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education free," he said.

The president has been heavily criticised by Nigerians for his utterance, with his opponent in next year's election, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, remarking that Nigerian youths are hardworking with great entrepreneurial spirit, work ethic, and creative abilities that should be nurtured.

On Friday, April 20, 2018, Senator Sani lent his voice to the wave of criticism by subtly attacking the president's comments without mentioning his name.

He posted on his Twitter account (@ShehuSani), "The King’s Spin Doctors trying hard to spray fragrance on heap of feces and pouring olive oil on a heap of dung."

Buhari's words manipulated - Presidency

Shehu's post appears to be a response to a statement released by the president's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who said his words had been deliberately twisted by mischief makers to fit their agenda.

According to him, the president did not say that all Nigerian youths are lazy, but rather a lot of them. He further argued that the president could not have taken a swipe at all Nigerian youths because he values the youths, and knows that they are the fulcrum on which the future of the country rests.