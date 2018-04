news

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised the Fulani ethnic community in the country to embrace education so that their youths can shun violence and criminality.

The president said this while on his two-day visit to Bauchi state on Thursday, April 26, 2018.

According to the president's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, he said education is the greatest cure for the country's security and numerous other problems.

The president further asked Fulani youths to follow his example by embracing education.