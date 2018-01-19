news

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed his sympathy for traders who lost their properties to the separate fire incidents that happened in Yola Township Market and the Plank Market in Ibadan over the past week.

In the fire that engulfed a section of Sango Plank Market in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Friday, January 12, 2018, no fewer than 100 shops, equipment and goods worth over N100 million were lost by traders who operated within its premises.

On Wednesday, January 17, the Adamawa State Chief Fire Officer, Adamu Abdullahi, confirmed that the Yola Township Market caught fire which had started from a grinding machine in the market.

Taking to his official Twitter account (@atiku) on Friday, January 19, the former Vice President posted, "My deepest sympathies to all those who lost property in the fires that destroyed the Yola Township Market and the Plank Market in Ibadan.

"I'm deeply grateful for the heroic firemen whose prompt response arrested the spread the fire."

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the cost of damage to properties in the Yola fire has yet to be determined as shop owners are still assessing the destruction done to their wares by the inferno.