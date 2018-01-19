Home > News > Local >

Atiku sympathises with traders who lost in Yola, Ibadan fire

Atiku Ex-VP sympathises with traders who lost properties in Yola, Ibadan fire accidents

  • Published:
Atiku sympathises with traders who lost properties in Yola, Ibadan fire accidents play

Atiku Abubakar

(Orbit News)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed his sympathy for traders who lost their properties to the separate fire incidents that happened in Yola Township Market and the Plank Market in Ibadan over the past week.

In the fire that engulfed a section of Sango Plank Market in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Friday, January 12, 2018, no fewer than 100 shops, equipment and goods worth over N100 million were lost by traders who operated within its premises.

On Wednesday, January 17, the Adamawa State Chief Fire Officer, Adamu Abdullahi, confirmed that the Yola Township Market caught fire which had started from a grinding machine in the market.

Taking to his official Twitter account (@atiku) on Friday, January 19, the former Vice President posted, "My deepest sympathies to all those who lost property in the fires that destroyed the Yola Township Market and the Plank Market in Ibadan.

"I'm deeply grateful for the heroic firemen whose prompt response arrested the spread the fire."

 

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the cost of damage to properties in the Yola fire has yet to be determined as shop owners are still assessing the destruction done to their wares by the inferno.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pius Anyim How ex-SGF allegedly got N575m from Dasukibullet
2 Benue Attacks 6 dead as Fulani herdsmen attack againbullet
3 Gombe lawmaker says God created herdsmen to value cows over human livesbullet

Related Articles

Politics History of Nigeria political parties and the culture of carpet crossing
Donald Duke Former Cross River Governor might run for president in 2019
Pulse Opinion Will Nigerians be forced to pick between the devil and the deep blue sea again in 2019?
Fayose APC rejects Governor's White Paper on Fayemi
Aminu Tambuwal Sokoto's first female professor becomes commissioner
Alhassan Mama Taraba has no plans to follow Atiku to PDP
Kemi Adeosun UN appoints minister to pension fund investment committee
Ebola Survivor makes Bill Gates' 'Heroes In The Field' list [Video]

Local

F4A initiative feeds thousands of children in Makoko
F4A Initiative 2017 Non-profit group feeds thousands of children in Makoko
5 things Aishat Dukku said about maggi, herdsmen and Nigerians
Aishatu Dukku 5 things lawmaker said about maggi, killer herdsmen and Nigerians
DPR to sanction 4 filling stations in Zamfara state
Fuel Scarcity DPR seals up five filling stations in Sango-Ota
Gen. Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari President to visit Nasarawa State on Feb. 6