Atiku mourns 3 doctors killed by Lassa Fever, raises awareness

He paid homage to the deceased doctors and asked for support for every health worker responding to the crisis.

Atiku Abubakar

(The Nation)
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, took to social media on Thursday, January 25, 2018, to commend the sacrifices of three medical doctors who have died  in the course of their duties in an ongoing Lassa Fever outbreak.

While posting on his official Twitter account (@atiku) on Thursday, Atiku paid homage to the deceased doctors and asked for support for every health worker responding to the crisis.

He paid his respect to Dr Abel Sunday Udo, Dr Ali Felix, and Dr Idowu Ahmed, the 30-year-old who was diagnosed with the disease on Friday, January 19, and died two days later.

Atiku also shared an infographic about the fever in a bid to raise awareness among Nigerians as it keeps claiming lives.

He posted, "Let's all take a moment to honour the sacrifices of Dr. Abel Sunday Udo, Dr. Ali Felix and Dr. Idowu Ahmed who were infected and died in the course of treating Lassa fever patients in Ebonyi and Kogi, among other health workers.

"Our health workers who are in the front line of this response are deserving of our support and recognition. With your determination and our united support, I believe that Nigeria will overcome the outbreak of Lassa fever.

"We all have a role to play to fight Lassa fever. Please share this image with all family and friends."

 

 

Lassa fever calims 3 lives in Imo

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, expressed deep worry about the outbreak when he confirmed on Wednesday, January 24, that three people had died in the state while seven others were hospitalised.

Okorocha told journalists that the disease was discovered in one of the hospitals in Orlu Local Government area of the state and warned residents against unhygienic habits and body contact.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade

