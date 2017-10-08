Home > News > Local >

Abdullahi Ganduje :  Kano Governor survives armed robbery attack

Abdullahi Ganduje Kano Governor survives armed robbery attack

The bandits, who were well armed, set an ambush on the way, but they were over-powered the Governor’s security team.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. play

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje has survived an armed robbery attack along the Abuja-Jos road.

The bandits, who were well armed, set an ambush on the way, but they were over-powered the Governor's security team.

Reports say the gun battle lasted for hours on Thursday, October 5, 2017.

The Director General on Media to the governor, Malam Saliu Tanko Yakasai, confirmed the attack to journalists.

An eyewitness who spoke to The Guardian said “It took the intervention of Mobile policemen and members of Department of Security Service attached to the governor to save the situation.

ALSO READ: Buhari denies snubbing Governor Ganduje in Daura

“We observed that the pilot car leading the convoy slowed down and there was a road block mounted by robbers. It was late into the night and suddenly the mobile Police opened fire on the robbers, while the DSS and other police men in the convoy later joined in the shooting till the robbers scampered away.”

The Kano State Governor recently uncovered a salary fraud amounting to N12.7m in two parastatals in the state.

