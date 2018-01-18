Home > News > Local >

Abubakar Malami obtains court order to stop Maina Investigation

Abdulrasheed Maina Attorney General obtains court order to stop reinstatement investigation

Maina was said to have been dismissed from the Federal Civil Service for abandoning his duty post and evading arrest for his involvement in the looting of pension funds.

Maina sues AGF, EFCC, INTERPOL for being declared wanted play

Abdulrasheed Maina

(File)
Abdulrasheed Maina's reinstatement as the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, has been contested by all and sundry.

Sahara Reporters reports that the Attorney General of Nigeria, Abubakar Malami has now obtained a court order to stop the investigation being carried out by the National Assembly's investigation on the reinstatement of Maina.

 

The Senate has since expressed its disbelief with the attempt by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, to stop the National Assembly's investigation into the scandal involving wanted ex-pensions reform boss, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The AGF had filed a lawsuit in the Federal High CourtAbuja, on Monday, January 8, 2018, to stop the Senate from investigating the scandal, arguing that it lacks the "legislative competence" to do so.

