Abdulrasheed Maina's reinstatement as the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, has been contested by all and sundry.

Sahara Reporters reports that the Attorney General of Nigeria, Abubakar Malami has now obtained a court order to stop the investigation being carried out by the National Assembly's investigation on the reinstatement of Maina.

Maina was said to have been dismissed from the Federal Civil Service for abandoning his duty post and evading arrest for his involvement in the looting of pension funds.

The Senate has since expressed its disbelief with the attempt by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, to stop the National Assembly's investigation into the scandal involving wanted ex-pensions reform boss, Abdulrasheed Maina.